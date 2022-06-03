Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2022 / 1:47 PM

Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise

By Simon Druker
Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise
A map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 13 of California's 58 counties currently have a high COVID-19 community level, which comes with a recommendation for wearing masks indoors. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

June 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people 13 counties in California resume wearing masks indoors as of Friday, given high rates of COVID-19.

Of the state's 58 counties, 13 were are classified as having a "high" community level of COVID-19 Friday, which comes with the mask recommendation.

Advertisement

"The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days," according to the CDC website.

Mask mandates cannot be enforced by the CDC, which can only issue recommendations. Rules are determined by local health authorities, some of which have already reinstated masking requirements.

RELATED English village prepares for annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race

Alameda County, which includes Oakland and part of the San Francisco Bay Area, announced it would reintroduce mask rules Friday, despite the fact it currently has a "medium" community level.

"To limit the impact of increasing COVID-19 cases on hospitalizations, today Alameda County health officials announced that masks will be required in most indoor public settings beginning 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022," reads a press release issued by the county.

Advertisement

Health authorities will not require masking in school settings through the end of the current school year, though masks are still highly recommended.

RELATED Chinese officials order renewed COVID-19 lockdown for some in Shanghai

"Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today's action reflects the seriousness of the moment," Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in the press release.

"We cannot ignore the data, and we can't predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities."

Alameda County did not speculate on when the mandate could end.

RELATED Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival

In late May, the Sacramento City Unified School District told families to prepare for the possibility a mask mandate for students and staff would be reinstituted.

The district reinstated the mandate Friday.

San Benito, Santa Clara and Sacramento counties are among the other jurisdictions where the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors.

A total of 72.6% of Californians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.3% of people over 12 have gotten a booster shot, according to the CDC.

RELATED Antibodies from COVID-19 can circulate in blood for 500 days

Read More

COVID-19 shots for youngest children in U.S. could start June 21

Latest Headlines

Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
June 3 (UPI) -- DaVonte' Neal, an assistant football coach at Idaho State University, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 shooting death of an Arizona man.
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
June 3 (UPI) -- New York State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday that would establish a two-year moratorium on certain cryptocurrency mining operations.
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
June 3 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a release by the Justice Department issued Friday.
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
GAO finds flaws in Air Force's selection process for SPACECOM headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GAO finds flaws in Air Force's selection process for SPACECOM headquarters
June 3 (UPI) -- The Air Force had "significant shortfalls" in its process of selecting the new Space Command headquarters, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.
Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival
June 3 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has added confederate flags to its list of banned items at the four-day CMA music festival June 9-12.
Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
June 3 (UPI) -- Two men died after getting trapped under a pile of coal Thursday at Xcel Energy's Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colo.
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
June 3 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains Friday to much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
June 3 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris will speak Friday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Reno, Nevada. Harris' speech is expected to focus on the economy and inflation.
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
June 3 (UPI) -- Harvard University possesses human remains of 19 people who were likely enslaved and nearly 7,000 Native Americans and has been urged to turn over the remains to descendants, the institution's draft report said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement