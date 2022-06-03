San Antonio police shoot, kill 13-year-old after vehicle crashes into patrol car

June 3 (UPI) -- San Antonio police shot and killed a 13-year-old boy early Friday after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car.

The San Antonio Police Department said it was responding to multiple calls of shots fired in the area when officers observed the teen driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to KABB-TV in San Antonio.

Advertisement

San Antonio police Capt. Jesse Salame told NBC News the suspect, whose name wasn't released, reversed the car when he saw the patrol vehicle in front of him and intentionally crashed the car into another patrol car behind him.

"He reverses and tries to go back in the other direction. He doesn't know that there's a police car that is behind him. And when he sees the other police car behind him, it looks like he veers in and crashes into that [police] car purposely on the driver's side."

Police said an officer from the patrol car in front of the teen fired into his vehicle, killing him.

"He thought the other officer was going to be struck [again]," Salame said.