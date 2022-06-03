Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2022 / 4:57 PM

San Antonio police shoot, kill 13-year-old after vehicle crashes into patrol car

By Danielle Haynes

June 3 (UPI) -- San Antonio police shot and killed a 13-year-old boy early Friday after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car.

The San Antonio Police Department said it was responding to multiple calls of shots fired in the area when officers observed the teen driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to KABB-TV in San Antonio.

Advertisement

San Antonio police Capt. Jesse Salame told NBC News the suspect, whose name wasn't released, reversed the car when he saw the patrol vehicle in front of him and intentionally crashed the car into another patrol car behind him.

"He reverses and tries to go back in the other direction. He doesn't know that there's a police car that is behind him. And when he sees the other police car behind him, it looks like he veers in and crashes into that [police] car purposely on the driver's side."

Police said an officer from the patrol car in front of the teen fired into his vehicle, killing him.

"He thought the other officer was going to be struck [again]," Salame said.

Advertisement

Read More

Texas state senator: Incident commander didn't have radio during Uvalde shooting Man breaks into Dallas Museum of Art, damages $5M in art over girlfriend Police kill escaped Texas inmate in shootout, ending monthlong manhunt

Latest Headlines

California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
June 3 (UPI) -- Crews with a Southern California water district have started installing devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much water.
Texas state senator: Incident commander didn't have radio during Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Texas state senator: Incident commander didn't have radio during Uvalde shooting
June 3 (UPI) -- A Texas state senator said Friday that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo didn't have his radio with him during the May 24 school shooting that killed 21 people.
Man breaks into Dallas Museum of Art, damages $5M in art over girlfriend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man breaks into Dallas Museum of Art, damages $5M in art over girlfriend
June 3 (UPI) -- A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art, damaging some $5 million in artifacts and museum property because he was angry with his girlfriend, police said.
GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses court appeal to be on August ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses court appeal to be on August ballot
June 3 (UPI) -- James Craig, once the front-runner in the GOP primary race for governor of Michigan, lost a court challenge to appear on the Aug. 2 ballot.
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
June 3 (UPI) -- A man shot and killed two people before turning the weapon on himself Thursday night in the parking lot of an Iowa church, officials and police said.
Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
June 3 (UPI) -- DaVonte' Neal, an assistant football coach at Idaho State University, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 shooting death of an Arizona man.
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
June 3 (UPI) -- New York State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday that would establish a two-year moratorium on certain cryptocurrency mining operations.
Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise
June 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people 13 counties in California resume wearing masks indoors as of Friday, given high rates of COVID-19.
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
June 3 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a release by the Justice Department issued Friday.
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine
Russia shows only limited success on 100th day of war with Ukraine
Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee
Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement