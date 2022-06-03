Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona

June 3 (UPI) -- DaVonte' Neal, an assistant football coach at Idaho State University, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 shooting death of an Arizona man.
Idaho State officials, including head football coach Charlie Ragle expressed shock over the arrest and said they will cooperate with the investigation. University officials said Neal, who played under Ragle while a high school student, passed a background check, and they did not know about the alleged incident or the charges.