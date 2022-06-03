Trending
June 3, 2022 / 4:10 PM

Man breaks into Dallas Museum of Art, damages $5M in art over girlfriend

By Danielle Haynes
A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art, damaging multiple artifacts, including a 6th century B.C. black-figure kylix, or drinking cup. Photo courtesy of the Dallas Museum of Art

June 3 (UPI) -- A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art, damaging some $5 million in artifacts and museum property because he was angry with his girlfriend, police said.

Brian Hernandez, 21, used a metal chair to break into the museum entrance after the building was closed, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, the Dallas Police Department said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

He then broke a glass display case, damaging a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a 5th century B.C. Greek box, which collectively were worth some $5 million, police said, citing the museum's security and operations director, Kenneth Bennett. Museum Director Agustín Arteaga said, though, the actual total of the two items could be less than the original estimate.

Hernandez also damaged a 6th century B.C. bowl worth $100,000 and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle worth $10,000.

"In addition, less than a dozen smaller pieces that were in the same glass case attacked, might have suffered minor damages," Arteaga said.

Museum security apprehended Hernandez before police arrived and arrested him. Police said he confessed to the break-in and damage, and blamed problems with his girlfriend.

"He went through other spaces and did not hurt any other works, didn't touch anything, didn't have the intention of stealing anything," Arteaga said, according to KDFW-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth. "It was just his anger that drove that person to do what it did."

He said Hernandez's girlfriend wasn't associated with the DMA.

"We don't have any connection that we know of, or that person, related to the DMA," he said.

