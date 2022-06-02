White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall

June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that White House interns will be paid for the first time starting in the fall.
A White House statement said, "This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House -- and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government -- reflect the diversity of America."