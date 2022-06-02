Trending
June 2, 2022 / 11:27 AM

White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall

By Doug Cunningham
The White House announced Thursday that for the first time interns there will be paid starting in the fall. Pool File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that White House interns will be paid for the first time starting in the fall.

A White House statement said, "This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House -- and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government -- reflect the diversity of America."

Funding is coming from bipartisan legislation signed into law earlier this year, according to the White House.

The White House said the fall 2022 session will be a 22-week program. Applicants to become interns must be U.S. citizens are 18 or older.

They must meet one of three criteria: be enrolled in a college or university, have graduated from a two- or four-year institution, or be a U.S. military veteran with a high school diploma or equivalent.

The White House statement added, "President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to building an Administration that looks like America, believing that qualified people from every background and walk of life should have equal opportunity to serve our Nation.

"That commitment is reflected in each White House Internship Program class, and all who are interested and meet the established criteria are highly encouraged to apply."

People interested in becoming White House interns can obtain more information at WH.gov/intern.

