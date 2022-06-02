Tulsa police interviewing witnesses, working to identify hospital shooting gunman

Tulsa police and first responders are pictured while responding to a mass shooting on Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital that killed four people, including the shooter. Police are interviewing witnesses as they try to confirm the deceased unman's identity. Photo courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

June 2 (UPI) -- Tulsa police continue to interview witnesses to the shooting that killed four people at the St. Francis Hospital Wednesday. The gunman also died after shooting himself, police said. Tulsa police are expected to provide an update on their investigation Thursday morning, officials said. Advertisement

During a video press conference on Wednesday, streamed on the Tulsa police Facebook page, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said that the gunman has not yet been identified, but police are close to getting his identity confirmed.

Dalgieish said the shooter was a Black male, approximately 35-40 years old. He said both weapons the shooter had -- a semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle -- were fired.

No motive has yet been established as the police continue to investigate.

Police response time to the shooting was 3 minutes, according to Dalgieish, with police making contact and hearing shots from the second floor of the Natalie building on the St. Francis Health System campus at 5:01 p.m. local time Wednesday.

He said no officers were hurt and the crime scene was limited to a section of the second floor of the Natalie building.

"We're an organization that believes in the power of prayer. And there's nothing more this community can do for us than to pray for the families and the loved ones and the victims of this senseless act," St. Francis Health System CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson told reporters during the video news conference.

Dr. Robertson said there are ten thousand people that are part of the St. Francis health System that commit their lives every day to taking care of people in need.

"And this senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act is not gonna change that," he said.