Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 10:51 AM

Tulsa police interviewing witnesses, working to identify hospital shooting gunman

By Doug Cunningham
Tulsa police interviewing witnesses, working to identify hospital shooting gunman
Tulsa police and first responders are pictured while responding to a mass shooting on Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital that killed four people, including the shooter. Police are interviewing witnesses as they try to confirm the deceased unman's identity. Photo courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

June 2 (UPI) -- Tulsa police continue to interview witnesses to the shooting that killed four people at the St. Francis Hospital Wednesday. The gunman also died after shooting himself, police said.

Tulsa police are expected to provide an update on their investigation Thursday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

During a video press conference on Wednesday, streamed on the Tulsa police Facebook page, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said that the gunman has not yet been identified, but police are close to getting his identity confirmed.

Dalgieish said the shooter was a Black male, approximately 35-40 years old. He said both weapons the shooter had -- a semi-automatic handgun and a semi-automatic rifle -- were fired.

RELATED Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60

No motive has yet been established as the police continue to investigate.

Police response time to the shooting was 3 minutes, according to Dalgieish, with police making contact and hearing shots from the second floor of the Natalie building on the St. Francis Health System campus at 5:01 p.m. local time Wednesday.

He said no officers were hurt and the crime scene was limited to a section of the second floor of the Natalie building.

RELATED Research on violence prevention offers ways to reduce school shootings

"We're an organization that believes in the power of prayer. And there's nothing more this community can do for us than to pray for the families and the loved ones and the victims of this senseless act," St. Francis Health System CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson told reporters during the video news conference.

Advertisement

Dr. Robertson said there are ten thousand people that are part of the St. Francis health System that commit their lives every day to taking care of people in need.

"And this senseless, horrible, incomprehensible act is not gonna change that," he said.

RELATED Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead

RELATED 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival

Latest Headlines

White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that White House interns will be paid for the first time starting in the fall.
ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May
June 2 (UPI) -- Private sector non-farm U.S. employment was up by 128,000 jobs from April to May, according to the ADP and Moody Analytics National Employment Report released Thursday.
Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits.
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
June 2 (UPI) -- The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims fell 11,000 last week from the revised figure the week before, while those filing for jobless benefits overall continue to fall to decades-old lows.
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
June 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a rally that the House will take up legislation to ban military-style assault weapons as the country suffered another mass shooting, this time in Tulsa, Okla.
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
June 2 (UPI) -- A coalition of abortion providers in Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 15-week abortion ban on the grounds that it violates privacy and constitutional rights.
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
June 2 (UPI) -- The office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state with pay a $5,000 reward to a person who helped law enforcement capture escaped inmate Casey Cole White.
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
June 1 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have arrested a former employee of the largest online marketplace for non-fungible tokens on charges of using company information for personal financial gain.
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
June 1 (UPI) -- Jose Flores, a 10-year-old student killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was laid to rest Wednesday, while teacher Irma Garcia, and her husband Jose Garcia, were buried in a joint funeral.
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
June 1 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet this week with top U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., amid an effort by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive military alliance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement