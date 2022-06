1/5

The growing "bathtub ring" around Lake Mead, is seen near Hoover Dam, where water levels have declined dramatically in Boulder City, Ariz., on May 22. Southern California has imposed emergency water restrictions due to the historic drought across the western United States. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California adopted the Emergency Water Conservation Program in April because the severe drought has left the district without the water supply needed to meet normal demands. Advertisement

Dozens of communities within Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are affected. Historic drought conditions are impacting water levels throughout the western U.S.

"People need to take these restrictions seriously. There is not enough SWP (State Water Project) water coming from Northern California this year to meet normal demands. So we must do everything we can to lower our use and stretch this limited supply," Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said in a statement. "If residents and businesses don't respond immediately, we'll have to take even stronger action."

An executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom in March called on local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plans.

January through March were the driest three months in California's recorded history. California's snowpack was just 14% of average.

Advertisement

In May, Gov. Newsom implored the state's biggest urban water suppliers to step up conservation efforts.

The historic drought within California is exacerbated by historic low water levels in the Colorado River Basin and reservoirs, which provide water to Los Angeles and other communities in Southern California.

A complete ban on outdoor watering will happen in September if affected Southern California residents fail to conserve enough water, according to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

"Our success depends on us working together to overcome this unprecedented challenge," Metropolitan board chairwoman Gloria D. Gray said in a statement. "I want to thank our member agencies for their partnership to get us all through this historic drought."