New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault appeal

American film producer Harvey Weinstein, pictured in 2020, had his appeal of criminal sexual misconduct and rape convictions rejected Thursday, by a New York court. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's appeal of criminal sexual misconduct and rape convictions was rejected Thursday, according to court documents. "We reject [the] defendant's arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects," Justice Angela Mazzarelli wrote in the ruling by the First Judicial Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division.

"We perceive no basis for reducing the sentence, and we have considered [the] defendant's remaining arguments and find them unavailing."

Weinstein is serving consecutive terms of 20 years and three years, respectively, after originally being found guilty on two of five felony counts in February 2020, including criminal sexual misconduct and rape.

The conviction, which stemmed from two cases in 2006 and 2013 involving two women, is seen as a landmark victory for the global #MeToo movement, which began with the start of his case in 2017.

Following the conviction, his lawyers appealed the case in 2021, arguing ​​the ruling should be reversed because of a biased judge and juror among other reasons.

The 70-year-old was extradited to Los Angeles in 2021 to face unrelated sexual assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty to that indictment, which involves accusations from five women in that city.

"We are gratified by today's decision, which upholds a monumental conviction that changed the way prosecutors and courts approach complex prosecutions of sexual predators," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "I am grateful to the brave survivors in this case for their remarkable courage and candor, as well as the jurors who dedicated their time and effort to securing a fair and just verdict. Finally, I thank the numerous members of my Office, from the trial team to the appellate attorneys, who have dedicated years to securing justice in this case."