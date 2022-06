Maps drawn by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Legislature will remain for now after the Florida Supreme Court declined to hear a case challenging the redrawn districts. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Florida's Supreme Court decided Thursday not to hear an appeal of a lower court decision on new congressional political maps. That means the maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled state Legislature will stand for the 2022 election. The state Supreme Court's two-sentence statement declining to take the case said it was premature for justices to hear the case until it had moved fully through the state court system.

The refusal to hear the case leaves in place a decision by Florida's 1st District Court of Appeal. The appeal court had thrown out a circuit court ruling to force redrawing of the congressional district maps.

Black Voters Matter and other groups brought the suit over the maps, alleging that Black voters will see their ability to elect representatives of their choice diminished by the maps.

A statement on the Black Voters Matter website said the governor's political map is "a blatantly unconstitutional attack on Black representation in Florida."

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith had issued a temporary injunction blocking the political redistricting plan. He ruled the map was unconstitutional under the Fair District Amendment.

But his injunction was removed by the 1st District Court of Appeal. The only other recourse for the groups who sued was the state Supreme Court.

The new maps ordered by DeSantis take apart a congressional district represented by Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.