Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 10:11 AM

ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May
Jared Bernstein, member of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a news conference at the White House April 1 in Washington, D.C. The ADP private sector job report Thursday showed 128,000 private sector non-farm jobs were added in the U.S. from April to May. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Private sector non-farm U.S. employment was up by 128,000 jobs from April to May, according to the ADP and Moody Analytics National Employment Report released Thursday.

"Under a backdrop of a tight labor market and elevated inflation, monthly job gains are closer to pre-pandemic levels," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson, said in a statement. "The job growth rate of hiring has tempered across all industries, while small businesses remain a source of concern as they struggle to keep up with larger firms that have been booming as of late."

Advertisement

That small business struggle was evident in the ADP job numbers that show a loss of 91,000 jobs among companies with 1 to 49 employees.

ADP said large businesses with more than 500 employees gained 122,000 jobs.

According to ADP, the service sector gained the most jobs at 104,000 from April to May. Goods producing jobs grew by 24,000 while franchise employment grew by 26,400.

ADP's report is derived from actual data of who is on a company's payroll.

ADP's April report showed private sector job growth of 247,000.

Read More

President Joe Biden touts U.S. manufacturing growth reflected in ISM report Report: Job openings declined in April, still unusually high New U.S. jobless claims down by 8,000 as strong labor market continues

Latest Headlines

Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits.
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
June 2 (UPI) -- The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims fell 11,000 last week from the revised figure the week before, while those filing for jobless benefits overall continue to fall to decades-old lows.
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
June 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a rally that the House will take up legislation to ban military-style assault weapons as the country suffered another mass shooting, this time in Tulsa, Okla.
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
June 2 (UPI) -- A coalition of abortion providers in Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 15-week abortion ban on the grounds that it violates privacy and constitutional rights.
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
June 2 (UPI) -- The office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state with pay a $5,000 reward to a person who helped law enforcement capture escaped inmate Casey Cole White.
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
June 1 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have arrested a former employee of the largest online marketplace for non-fungible tokens on charges of using company information for personal financial gain.
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
June 1 (UPI) -- Jose Flores, a 10-year-old student killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was laid to rest Wednesday, while teacher Irma Garcia, and her husband Jose Garcia, were buried in a joint funeral.
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
June 1 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet this week with top U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., amid an effort by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive military alliance.
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
June 1 (UPI) -- A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four victims dead, local police said.
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
June 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday it will forgive all remaining federal loans for students who attended any campus owned by Corinthian Colleges, saving 560,000 borrowers a total of $5.8 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
Deadly earthquake strikes China's Sichuan province
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement