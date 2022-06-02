ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May

June 2 (UPI) -- Private sector non-farm U.S. employment was up by 128,000 jobs from April to May, according to the ADP and Moody Analytics National Employment Report released Thursday.
"Under a backdrop of a tight labor market and elevated inflation, monthly job gains are closer to pre-pandemic levels," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson, said in a statement. "The job growth rate of hiring has tempered across all industries, while small businesses remain a source of concern as they struggle to keep up with larger firms that have been booming as of late."