Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Judge grants search warrant for Uvalde, Texas, shooter's phone

By Danielle Haynes
Mourners gather at a memorial of flowers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 30, 2022. A mass shooting days before left 19 children and two adults dead at the elementary school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized a cellphone that belonged to the 18-year-old who opened fire at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 21 people, an affidavit made public Thursday indicates.

Uvalde County District Court Judge Camille DuBose granted a warrant for the Texas Rangers -- the DPS' investigators -- to access the data on the iPhone 13 Pro Max that belonged to Salvador Ramos, KHOU-TV in Houston reported. Investigators found the phone next to Ramos' body after police shot him to death inside Robb Elementary School.

Advertisement

Police said Ramos entered the school May 24, entered two conjoined classrooms of 4th graders and killed 19 students and two teachers. He barricaded himself inside the classrooms for more than an hour before officers barged inside and fatally shot him.

KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, reported that DuBose issued the search warrant May 24, and officials executed it the same day.

Investigators will be allowed to review digital images, text messages, video, voice messages and other data from the phone.

KHOU reported the paperwork the DPS submitted to the judge seeking the search warrant named a different suspect than Ramos. The DPS has yet to respond to the news outlet's request for a comment on the discrepancy.

Advertisement

Funerals in Uvalde, Texas for victims of school shooting attack

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, is seen on May 31, 2022, as it prepares for funeral services. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Research on violence prevention offers ways to reduce school shootings Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting

Latest Headlines

Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
June 2 (UPI) -- Amber Heard's lawyer said Thursday that the Aquaman actor plans to appeal a jury's verdict this week saying she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp and ordering her to pay him $10.35 million.
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
June 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the Education Department's plan to cancel the remaining federal student loan debt of borrowers who attended Corinthian College, totaling $5.8 billion.
White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that White House interns will be paid for the first time starting in the fall.
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
June 2 (UPI) -- In a live-streamed press conference Thursday, Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin said the Tulsa hospital shooter's motive was to kill the doctor who performed back surgery on him "and anyone else who got in his way."
ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May
June 2 (UPI) -- Private sector non-farm U.S. employment was up by 128,000 jobs from April to May, according to the ADP and Moody Analytics National Employment Report released Thursday.
Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Emergency water restrictions imposed for 6 million Southern Californians
June 2 (UPI) -- Emergency water restrictions imposed in southern California started Wednesday. Roughly 6 million people must restrict outdoor watering to one day a week or adhere to volumetric limits.
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims fall for second straight week
June 2 (UPI) -- The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims fell 11,000 last week from the revised figure the week before, while those filing for jobless benefits overall continue to fall to decades-old lows.
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
June 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a rally that the House will take up legislation to ban military-style assault weapons as the country suffered another mass shooting, this time in Tulsa, Okla.
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
June 2 (UPI) -- A coalition of abortion providers in Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 15-week abortion ban on the grounds that it violates privacy and constitutional rights.
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
June 2 (UPI) -- The office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state with pay a $5,000 reward to a person who helped law enforcement capture escaped inmate Casey Cole White.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement