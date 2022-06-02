Judge grants search warrant for Uvalde, Texas, shooter's phone

June 2 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized a cellphone that belonged to the 18-year-old who opened fire at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 21 people, an affidavit made public Thursday indicates.
Uvalde County District Court Judge Camille DuBose granted a warrant for the Texas Rangers -- the DPS' investigators -- to access the data on the iPhone 13 Pro Max that belonged to Salvador Ramos, KHOU-TV in Houston reported. Investigators found the phone next to Ramos' body after police shot him to death inside Robb Elementary School.