Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 17. She said at a San Francisco rally on Wednesday that the House will take up an assault gun ban bill. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a rally that the House will take up legislation to ban military-style assault weapons as the country suffered another mass shooting, this time in Tulsa, Okla. During an anti-gun violence rally Wednesday in San Francisco, where she appeared with Mayor London Breed, Pelosi promised that federal lawmakers take on the measures in hopes of slowing down gun violence in the country.

"Next week, Congress will take up -- and actually, tomorrow -- the Judiciary Committee will be marking up a bill that does the following: raise the age to buy weapons of war, which is what we call some of these guns, from 18 to 21," Pelosi said. "That age was recently reduced in Texas, and that's why an 18-year-old was able to buy that gun."

Pelosi added that Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son was killed due to gun violence in 2012, will lead the effort to expand so-called "Red Flag" laws, that would allow family members and law enforcement to obtain an extreme risk protection order. These orders temporarily remove access to firearms for those who have been deemed a danger to themselves or to others.



"I tell you all of these because each one of them is a place where we can save lives," Pelosi said of several measures the House is considering. "Each one of them is a place where we hope to have bipartisan support to get the job done. Each one is a place where we wonder why is it take -- why does it have to be this way?"

Pelosi's comments came on the same day a shooter walked into the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and killed four people before police believe he took his own life.

The shooter entered the building with a rifle and handgun before opening fire.

That shooting comes just eight days after 21 died in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 people lost their lives to the hands of another shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., in early May.

In the Senate, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have led discussions on bipartisan gun legislation. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CNN that both sides were making "rapid progress" toward a deal.