Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens

By Clyde Hughes
Pelosi promises action on anti-gun legislation as new mass shooting happens
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 17. She said at a San Francisco rally on Wednesday that the House will take up an assault gun ban bill. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a rally that the House will take up legislation to ban military-style assault weapons as the country suffered another mass shooting, this time in Tulsa, Okla.

During an anti-gun violence rally Wednesday in San Francisco, where she appeared with Mayor London Breed, Pelosi promised that federal lawmakers take on the measures in hopes of slowing down gun violence in the country.

Advertisement

"Next week, Congress will take up -- and actually, tomorrow -- the Judiciary Committee will be marking up a bill that does the following: raise the age to buy weapons of war, which is what we call some of these guns, from 18 to 21," Pelosi said. "That age was recently reduced in Texas, and that's why an 18-year-old was able to buy that gun."

Pelosi added that Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son was killed due to gun violence in 2012, will lead the effort to expand so-called "Red Flag" laws, that would allow family members and law enforcement to obtain an extreme risk protection order. These orders temporarily remove access to firearms for those who have been deemed a danger to themselves or to others.

Advertisement

"I tell you all of these because each one of them is a place where we can save lives," Pelosi said of several measures the House is considering. "Each one of them is a place where we hope to have bipartisan support to get the job done. Each one is a place where we wonder why is it take -- why does it have to be this way?"

Pelosi's comments came on the same day a shooter walked into the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and killed four people before police believe he took his own life.

The shooter entered the building with a rifle and handgun before opening fire.

RELATED Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings

That shooting comes just eight days after 21 died in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 people lost their lives to the hands of another shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., in early May.

In the Senate, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have led discussions on bipartisan gun legislation. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CNN that both sides were making "rapid progress" toward a deal.

RELATED Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy

Read More

Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting

Latest Headlines

ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban
June 2 (UPI) -- A coalition of abortion providers in Florida have filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 15-week abortion ban on the grounds that it violates privacy and constitutional rights.
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alabama pays reward to tipster behind capture of escaped inmate Casey Cole White
June 2 (UPI) -- The office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the state with pay a $5,000 reward to a person who helped law enforcement capture escaped inmate Casey Cole White.
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-OpenSea employee charged in first NFT insider trading case
June 1 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have arrested a former employee of the largest online marketplace for non-fungible tokens on charges of using company information for personal financial gain.
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
June 1 (UPI) -- Jose Flores, a 10-year-old student killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was laid to rest Wednesday, while teacher Irma Garcia, and her husband Jose Garcia, were buried in a joint funeral.
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden to meet Turkey for talks on joining NATO
June 1 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet this week with top U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., amid an effort by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive military alliance.
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
June 1 (UPI) -- A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four victims dead, local police said.
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
June 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday it will forgive all remaining federal loans for students who attended any campus owned by Corinthian Colleges, saving 560,000 borrowers a total of $5.8 billion.
FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital
June 1 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the FBI prevented a cyberattack on the Boston Children's Hospital by Iranian-backed hackers.
Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings
June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special legislative committee Wednesday to improve school safety and stop mass violence after last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
June 1 (UPI) -- A first-of-its-kind task force in California on Wednesday called for "comprehensive reparations" for Black Americans citing more than 150 years of racial discrimination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement