June 2, 2022 / 11:49 PM

14-year-old Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after first-ever spell-off

By Daniel Uria

June 2 (UPI) -- Texas' 14-year-old Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night in a historic spell-off.

Harini, an eighth grader from San Antonio, bested 12-year-old Vikram Raju, a seventh grader from Denver.

"It is my fourth time at the bee and this is just such a dream -- and well, I am just overwhelmed," Harini said after the win.

For the first time in the nearly 100-year history of the competition, the winner was decided in a spell-off, which saw the two finalists face off to see who could spell the most words correctly in 90 seconds.

Harini successfully spelled 21 words, while Vikram spelled 15.

Harini was initially eliminated in the word meaning round, which was brought back to the competition this year, but was reinstated after judges concluded that the definition she gave for the word "pullulation" could be construed as correct.

This marked the first time the event was held fully in person since 2019, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 234 spellers aged 7-14 from throughout the country participated in the three-day event.

House to probe Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity firm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House to probe Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity firm
June 2 (UPI) -- House oversight and reform committee said Thursday it will investigate Jared Kushner informing him the committee would investigate the Saudi Public Investment Fund's $2 billion investment in his firm Affinity.
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons or raising age limit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons or raising age limit
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday called for Congress to ban assault weapons -- or at least raise the age limit to purchase one -- in a nationwide address from the White House in the wake of several mass shootings.
21 House Democrats urge leadership to hold individual votes on gun control bills
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
21 House Democrats urge leadership to hold individual votes on gun control bills
June 2 (UPI) -- A group of 21 House Democrats on Thursday urged House leadership to split a package of gun control measures into eight separate bills in hopes of attracting Republican votes.
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault appeal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault appeal
June 2 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein's appeal of criminal sexual misconduct and rape convictions was rejected Thursday, according to court documents.
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 25-count indictment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Buffalo, N.Y., shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 25-count indictment
June 2 (UPI) -- The suspect in the Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting that left 10 people dead in May pleaded not guilty Thursday to 25 counts against him, court documents show.
Tropical storm watch in effect for parts of South Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical storm watch in effect for parts of South Florida
June 2 (UPI) -- The arrival of the first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is imminent, AccuWeather meteorologists say, a point emphasized by the issuance of a tropical storm watch for the mainland U.S.
Poll finds 55% of Americans identify as pro-choice
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Poll finds 55% of Americans identify as pro-choice
June 2 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans now identify as being pro-choice, according to a poll released Thursday.
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida announced Thursday that they've used DNA and genealogy to identify the remains of a teenage girl who went missing 50 years ago.
Dow gains 435 points as markets snap two-day losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow gains 435 points as markets snap two-day losing streak
June 2 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 435 points in a seesaw day of trading Thursday as all three major indexes snapped two-day losing streaks.
Florida Supreme Court leaves Gov. Ron Desantis ' political map intact for 2022 elections
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida Supreme Court leaves Gov. Ron Desantis ' political map intact for 2022 elections
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida's Supreme Court decided Thursday not to hear an appeal of a lower court decision on new congressional political maps. That means the maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
