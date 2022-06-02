Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 5:20 PM

Dow gains 435 points as markets snap two-day losing streak

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow gains 435 points as markets snap two-day losing streak
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 435 points in a seesaw day of trading Thursday as all three major indexes snapped two-day losing streaks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. indexes posted gains on Wednesday, breaking two-day losing streaks after starting off the month of June in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 435.05 points, or 1.33%, in a seesaw session that saw the blue-chip index down as much as 300 points earlier in the day, while the S&P 500 rose 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 2.69%.

Advertisement

All three indexes were on pace for a positive week after the gains, with the Dow up 0.1%, the S&P 500 rising 0.5% and the Nasdaq increasing 1.5% for the week to date.

They were also further off their lows for the year, with the Dow 8.5% higher, the S&P 500 up 9.6% and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 11.6% from 52-week lows, after all three had been near bear market territory, or down 20% from recent record highs.

RELATED ADP report shows U.S. gained 128,000 private sector jobs from April to May

"Bearish sentiment remains overdone, a lot of the upcoming profit warnings should mostly be already priced in. Stocks should start to eventually push higher this summer as economic activity moderates," said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA.

Shares of Microsoft eked out a 0.79% gain after falling earlier in the day, as the company forecast that revenue and earnings for this quarter would fall short of analysts' expectations.

Advertisement

Other tech stocks were on the rise Thursday, with Nvidia gaining 6.94%, Tesla rising 4.68% and Zoom climbing 4.26%. Shares of, Facebook parent, Meta, also rose 5.4% after Sheryl Sandberg announced she would step down as chief operating officer on Wednesday.

RELATED Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt

Investors also weighed mixed earnings results with shares of online pet retailer Chewy skyrocketing 24% after the company reported a surprise profit, while Hewlett-Packard Enterprise cut forecasts, citing supply chain disruptions and its exit from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, as its stock fell 5.2%.

Oil prices gave back gains from earlier in the week, as OPEC and its allies said Thursday they plan to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August to offset a decline in Russia's output caused by sanctions by the European Union.

West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent crude oil futures, the U.S. and international benchmarks, fell more than 3%.

RELATED President Joe Biden touts U.S. manufacturing growth reflected in ISM report

Investors also reacted to the Labor Department's weekly jobs report showing that the number of people filing first-time unemployment claims fell for the second consecutive week.

Friday will see the release of the May jobs report, which investors are expected to watch closely.

Latest Headlines

Tropical storm watch in effect for parts of South Florida
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Tropical storm watch in effect for parts of South Florida
June 2 (UPI) -- The arrival of the first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is imminent, AccuWeather meteorologists say, a point emphasized by the issuance of a tropical storm watch for the mainland U.S.
Poll finds 55% of Americans identify as pro-choice
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Poll finds 55% of Americans identify as pro-choice
June 2 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans now identify as being pro-choice, according to a poll released Thursday.
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Florida police use DNA, genealogy to ID remains of teen missing 50 years
June 2 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida announced Thursday that they've used DNA and genealogy to identify the remains of a teenage girl who went missing 50 years ago.
Watch live: Biden to speak on mass shootings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden to speak on mass shootings
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on recent mass shootings and call on Congress to pass new gun restriction laws Thursday from the White House.
Florida Supreme Court leaves Gov. Ron Desantis ' political map intact for 2022 elections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Supreme Court leaves Gov. Ron Desantis ' political map intact for 2022 elections
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida's Supreme Court decided Thursday not to hear an appeal of a lower court decision on new congressional political maps. That means the maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature.
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for stealing from former client Stormy Daniels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for stealing from former client Stormy Daniels
June 2 (UPI) -- Imprisoned attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing nearly $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels.
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
June 2 (UPI) -- Amber Heard's lawyer said Thursday that the Aquaman actor plans to appeal a jury's verdict this week saying she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp and ordering her to pay him $10.35 million.
Judge grants search warrant for Uvalde, Texas, shooter's phone
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge grants search warrant for Uvalde, Texas, shooter's phone
June 2 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized a cellphone that belonged to the 18-year-old who opened fire at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 21 people, an affidavit made public Thursday indicates.
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
June 2 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the Education Department's plan to cancel the remaining federal student loan debt of borrowers who attended Corinthian College, totaling $5.8 billion.
White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House interns to be paid for first time starting this fall
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Thursday that White House interns will be paid for the first time starting in the fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Hospital gunman targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, Tulsa police say
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
U.S., Taiwan announce trade initiative, angering China
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
Canada accuses Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft enforcing U.N. sanctions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement