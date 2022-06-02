Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says

1/3

Amber Heard leaves Fairfax County Courthouse for the day during her trial against actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. Heard's lawyer said the actress plans to appeal the jury's verdict. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Amber Heard's lawyer said Thursday that the Aquaman actor plans to appeal a jury's verdict this week saying she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp and ordering her to pay him $10.35 million. Speaking during an appearance on NBC's Today show, Elaine Bredehoft said the jury's verdict Wednesday sends "a horrible message" about the treatment of women coming forward with abuse allegations. Advertisement

"One of the first things [Heard] said is, 'I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom," Bredehoft said. "She feels the burden of that."

Bredehoft added that Heard "absolutely" plans to appeal the verdict by the Fairfax County, Va., jury.

The jury found both Heard and Depp at least partially liable of defaming the other, awarding Depp a total of $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million in damages. The judge lowered the punitive portion of Depp's damages to $350,000, bringing his total to $10.35 million.

Bredehoft said Thursday that Heard is unable to pay the damages awarded to Depp.

"Oh no, absolutely not," she said on the Today show.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 saying she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp as her abuser in the article, Depp argued it's clear she was referring to him after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

He said her op-ed cost him acting jobs and millions of dollars.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the latter's lawyer said her abuse allegations were false.

Bredehoft accused the jury of being influenced by the social media attention the defamation trial received. She said the public treated Heard horribly.

"It's like the Roman Colosseum, you know? How they viewed this whole case. I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record with that and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. But it made it a zoo," she said.

"Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won't be believed."