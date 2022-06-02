21 House Democrats urge leadership to hold individual votes on gun control bills

1/5

A group of 21 House Democrats, led by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., on Thursday urged House leadership to split a package of gun control measures into eight separate bills in hopes of attracting Republican votes. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A group of House Democrats on Thursday called on chamber leadership to split a package of gun control legislation into separate bills in hopes of garnering Republican support. The group of 21 lawmakers led by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Democratic leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Democratic Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and House judiciary committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., requesting that all eight of the measures receive an individual vote. Advertisement

"We ask that you not combine these bills into one larger package, but instead immediately bring each individual bill forward for a standalone vote on the House Floor," they wrote. "The American people are expecting action from us --- they want us to govern and pass laws that will protect their children and help make their communities safer."

The letter came as members of the House judiciary committee gathered to debate the package called the Protect Our Kids Act, crafted in response to the mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed and in Buffalo, N.Y., after a gunman shot and killed 10 people in a grocery store.

On Wednesday, the day before the lawmakers were set to convene, a shooter walked into the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and killed four people before police believe he took his own life.

The package includes measures to raise the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old, outlaw magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, strengthen storage requirements, codify a ban on bump stocks, prohibit straw purchases of firearms and combat so-called "ghost guns."

"We fully expect each of these bills will pass in the House, but as we focus on actually delivering for a hurting America, passing each bill individually will ensure that every commonsense measure we are putting forth arrives in the U.S. Senate with the maximum bipartisan support it may garner, recorded through individual votes -- giving us the maximum chance of passing gun violence prevention legislation in the Senate and into law," the lawmakers wrote Thursday.

During an anti-gun violence rally in San Francisco on Wednesday Pelosi pledged that the House would take action on gun legislation, saying she hoped that each piece of legislation is "a place where we hope to have bipartisan support to get the job done."

In the Senate, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have led discussions on bipartisan gun legislation. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said they were making "rapid progress" toward a deal.

President Joe Biden on Thursday night delivered remarks on the mass shootings while calling on Congress to pass new gun restriction laws.

