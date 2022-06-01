First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon

The system swirling near southern Mexico is forecast to head to the northeast and could bring the season's first tropical storm, which would be named Alex. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

June 1 (UPI) -- South Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for possibly the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season this weekend as a system near the Yucatan Peninsula starts to organize and make its way east. The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that the disorganized system of showers and thunderstorms has an 80% chance of forming into a tropical storm in the next five days, threatening western Cuba as well as South Florida. Advertisement

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development and this system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

If the storm reaches tropical storm strength and becomes a named storm, it will be called Alex.

Forecasters predicted that rainfall totaling as many as 7 inches and flash flooding could occur in some areas of South Florida this weekend.

NHC forecasters said the system will carry with it "locally heavy rainfall" as it crosses portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize on its way to Florida.

"As the storm moves into Florida, it will bring a large swath of torrential rains from the Keys to the southern and central parts of the peninsula," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

"Regardless of whether the system becomes a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will approach Florida with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms from Friday to Saturday and then impact the northern part of the Bahamas from Saturday to Saturday night."

The National Weather Service said in its assessment last month that it expects an above-normal season with between 14 and 21 named storms. The NWS expects between six and 10 will become hurricanes and between three and six will be major hurricanes at Category 3 or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Wednesday and will run through November. The first three names on the list are Alex, Bonnie and Colin.