Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special legislative committee Wednesday to reassess the "twin issues of school safety and mass violence," following last week's deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde. Abbott tweeted a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan urging them to request a special committee to "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the state has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and executive branch so that meaningful action can be made." Advertisement

Abbott urged state leaders to start the process immediately to prevent future school shootings by addressing "school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety."

Abbott's move was criticized by the Texas State Teachers Association, which called Abbott's committee request "very weak."

"Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott's response is to appoint more committees to study school safety," the TSTA said in a statement.

Abbott's Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, demanded the governor call for a full session of the Legislature.

"Anyone can call for a committee," O'Rourke tweeted. "Only a governor can call a special session. Do your job."

On May 24, 21 people were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire. Police have been criticized for their delayed response.

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of law enforcement's response to the mass shooting.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Steven McCraw said the on-site commander "was convinced at the time that there was no more threat to the children and that the subject was barricaded and that they had time to organize to get into the classroom."

McCraw said about 20 officers stood outside the classrooms for about 45 minutes, admitting it was the "wrong decision."

Texas Senate Democrats signed a letter Saturday urging the state Legislature to raise the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. The DPS said the gunman legally bought the two semi-automatic rifles used in the shooting shortly after he turned 18.

On Tuesday, two of the 19 children killed were laid to rest, while services for another student and a teacher were held Wednesday.

