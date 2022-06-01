Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2022 / 7:35 PM

Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings

By Sheri Walsh
Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is urging the formation of a special legislative committee to stop school violence in the wake of last week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special legislative committee Wednesday to reassess the "twin issues of school safety and mass violence," following last week's deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

Abbott tweeted a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan urging them to request a special committee to "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the state has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and executive branch so that meaningful action can be made."

Advertisement

Abbott urged state leaders to start the process immediately to prevent future school shootings by addressing "school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety."

Abbott's move was criticized by the Texas State Teachers Association, which called Abbott's committee request "very weak."

"Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott's response is to appoint more committees to study school safety," the TSTA said in a statement.

Abbott's Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, demanded the governor call for a full session of the Legislature.

Advertisement

"Anyone can call for a committee," O'Rourke tweeted. "Only a governor can call a special session. Do your job."

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

On May 24, 21 people were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire. Police have been criticized for their delayed response.

The Justice Department announced Sunday it will conduct a review of law enforcement's response to the mass shooting.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Steven McCraw said the on-site commander "was convinced at the time that there was no more threat to the children and that the subject was barricaded and that they had time to organize to get into the classroom."

RELATED Texas Gov. Abbott proposes $120M for school safety after Santa Fe shooting

McCraw said about 20 officers stood outside the classrooms for about 45 minutes, admitting it was the "wrong decision."

Texas Senate Democrats signed a letter Saturday urging the state Legislature to raise the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. The DPS said the gunman legally bought the two semi-automatic rifles used in the shooting shortly after he turned 18.

On Tuesday, two of the 19 children killed were laid to rest, while services for another student and a teacher were held Wednesday.

Advertisement

Funerals in Uvalde, Texas for victims of school shooting attack

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, is seen on May 31, 2022, as it prepares for funeral services. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting

Latest Headlines

Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
June 1 (UPI) -- A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four victims dead, local police said.
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
June 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday it will forgive all remaining federal loans for students who attended any campus owned by Corinthian Colleges, saving 560,000 borrowers a total of $5.8 billion.
FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital
June 1 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the FBI prevented a cyberattack on the Boston Children's Hospital by Iranian-backed hackers.
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
June 1 (UPI) -- A first-of-its-kind task force in California on Wednesday called for "comprehensive reparations" for Black Americans citing more than 150 years of racial discrimination.
Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook, stepping down as Meta COO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook, stepping down as Meta COO
June 1 (UPI) -- Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., shooter indicted on murder, terror charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., shooter indicted on murder, terror charges
June 1 (UPI) -- An Erie County, N.Y., grand jury on Wednesday indicted an 18-year-old on 25 counts linked to a racially motivated grocery store shooting that killed 10 people.
Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines
June 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176 points on Wednesday as U.S. markets fell broadly to kick off trading in June.
John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision
June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month.
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia jury found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at least partially liable of defamation Wednesday, but overwhelmingly favored the latter in the awarding of damages.
Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight
June 1 (UPI) -- As President Joe Biden met virtually with executives from infant formula companies for an update on efforts to alleviate the shortage, the White House Wednesday announced a new "Operation Fly Formula" flight from London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement