NESN launches first standalone streaming service by a regional sports network

"We believe the direct subscription option will build on NESN's reach in the region, and will be an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships we have with TV providers to bring NESN to all homes in New England," NESN President Sean McGrail said in a statement.
NESN was launched in 1984 and has covered the Red Sox and Bruins for almost 40 years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The streaming service, however, is only available in the New England area and is being run in cooperation with both teams and Major League Baseball.
NESN said that it's also working toward content from "notable personalities" and other partners like The Boston Globe.
"We are ... combining a premium digital offering with the excitement of the venues and teams," NESN Chief Marketing Officer Ahmed Darwish said in a statement. He called the new streaming service an "unparalleled offering."
Cable subscribers will also be able to access the NESN service by signing in with their cable credentials, as is done with many other network streamers like ESPN and Fox Sports.
