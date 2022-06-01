Trending
June 1, 2022 / 11:35 PM

Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting

By Daniel Uria
Mourners gather for funerals of student, teacher killed in Uvalde shooting
Jose Flores, a 10-year-old student killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was laid to rest Wednesday, while teacher Irma Garcia, and her husband Jose Garcia, were buried in a joint funeral. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Mourners in Uvalde, Texas, gathered on Wednesday for the funerals of more victims who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last week.

The parents of Jose Flores held a funeral for the 10-year-old student Wednesday, making him the third of the 19 students killed to be buried since the shooting.

His parents said he loved music and dancing and had been honored for his academic work on the day of the shooting.

On a tribute wall, mourners described Jose as a beautiful and sweet boy.

RELATED Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings

He was laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Irma Garcia, one of two teachers killed in the shooting, and her husband, Jose Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days later, were also remembered in a service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

"Irma is a good teacher, she tried to stop this guy," said Elia Gomez, who said she knew the Garcias for decades.

RELATED Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead

Several employees of pharmacy chain H-E-B, where Jose Garcia worked, attended the funeral while wearing their name tags.

"It was very emotional, very touching," Delila Villanueva, an H-E-B coworker, said. "It has touched a lot of our lives. I actually spoke to him maybe a few days prior to, I had bumped into him we were walking and he was like 'hello' and I said 'hi.' I never would have imagined that was the last time that I saw him."

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also attended the ceremony.

RELATED Accused Buffalo, N.Y., shooter indicted on murder, terror charges

Three more funerals for victims of the shooting are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Funerals in Uvalde, Texas for victims of school shooting attack

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, is seen on May 31, 2022, as it prepares for funeral services. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

