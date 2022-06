Linda Fagan is the first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral in the Coast Guard. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will participate on Wednesday in the U.S. Coast Guard Change of Command Ceremony, which will formally make Adm. Linda Fagan the branch's first female commandant. Biden nominated Fagan for the post in April, which put her in line to be the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. She's been the Coast Guard's vice commandant since last June. Advertisement

The change of command ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.

The Senate unanimously approved Fagan's appointment as head of the Coast Guard last month.

"Adm. Fagan's leadership, experience, and integrity are second to none, and I know she will advance the Coast Guard's mission to ensure our nation's maritime safety and security," Biden said after her confirmation.

"Fagan is the Coast Guard's first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral."

"We're getting past the 'firsts,'" Fagan told The New York Times on Tuesday. "I hope sometime soon we're talking about the second female commandant and the third female commandant, and that we'll have a Black male commandant."

Biden delivered the keynote address last week at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and Vice President Kamala Harris -- the first female in her post -- gave the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut last month.