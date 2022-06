1/4

Workers unload a FedEx plane carrying the second shipment of baby formula under Operation Fly Formula at Dulles Airport in Chantilly, Va., on May 25. The United States is facing a shortage of baby formula when contamination forced Abbott Laboratories to stop production of several brands of formula in February. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will get updates on efforts to relieve the baby formula shortage Wednesday afternoon in a virtual meeting with baby formula makers. Biden will meet with executives from Gerber, Reckitt, Perrigo Co., ByHeart and Bubs Australia, according to the White House. The virtual meeting will be live streamed by the White House. Advertisement

Abbott Nutrition won't be in the meeting. An Abbott Michigan plant shutdown due to contamination led to the baby formula shortage.

Abbott North American President of Nutrition Christopher Calamari told a House subcommittee last week that its Sturgis, Mich., baby formula plant is reopening in the first week of June but it will take weeks before production hits store shelves.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will join Biden and the baby formula company executives for Wednesday's virtual meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on Biden's use of the Defense Production Act to increase baby formula production as well as provide progress reports on the effort to boost supplies.

Government officials and baby formula executives are also expected to discuss the military "Operation Fly Formula" effort to airlift baby formula supplies to the United States.

Australia will ship at least 1.25 million cans of infant formula to the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration.