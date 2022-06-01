Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (L) issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were killed during a school shooting last week. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed last week in a school shooting. Abbott issued the disaster declaration Tuesday to accelerate the availability of state resources to the community of Uvalde, located about 100 miles west of San Antonio. It will also suspend that regulations would "prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting" the governor's office said in a statement. Advertisement

The disaster declaration, which was issued on Friday but only publicized Tuesday, will also allow the Texas Division of Emergency Management to make available resources to respond to the shooting, including establishing a family resource center for those seeking mental health and other services.

"The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal," Abbott said in a statement. "All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we a prepared to provide support through all available means."

According to the governor's office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is also working with the local mental health authority and other entities to offer mental health services to the city.

Twenty-one people at Robb Elementary School were killed May 24 when 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School. Ramos was killed by police and the shooting is still under investigation.

However, police have been criticized over their delayed response to the assault on the school as has Abbott from some over his opposition to gun laws.

On Tuesday, two of the 19 children killed in the shooting were laid to rest with memorial services for another student and one teacher scheduled for Wednesday.

