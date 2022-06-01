NATO head to meet with U.S. officials Wednesday

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as scheduled to meet with U.S. officials this week during a trip to Washington, D.C. File Photo by NATO/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to meet this week with top U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., amid an effort by Finland and Sweden to join the defensive military alliance. A statement from his office states that Stoltenberg will be in Washington, D.C., until Friday for meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security advisor Jake Sullivan. Advertisement

He is scheduled to give a press conference with Blinken on Wednesday followed Thursday by a visit to John Hopkins University where he'll give a speech to the School of Advanced International Studies, his office said.

Though the topics of discussion were not listed, it is widely expected that Stoltenberg will discuss the effort for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

#NATO SG @jensstoltenberg will travel to the United States from 31 May - 3 June to meet with @SecBlinken, @SecDef Austin and NSA @jakejsullivan. He will also give a speech at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.https://t.co/trK6u0DVFs pic.twitter.com/VdHn0zdmV9— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) May 31, 2022

Advertisement

The Nordic countries submitted their applications to join the military pact May 18 and received the backing of U.S. President Joe Biden the next day when he hosted the leaders of Finland and Sweden at the White House.

The applications, however, have received opposition from Turkey, whose leadership accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which seeks independence from Ankara.

Last week, Finland and Sweden held talks over their applications with Turkey whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was seemingly disappointed with them.

On Sunday, Erdogan told reporters the talks "were not at the desired level," while stating "we cannot repeat the mistakes made in the past on [admitting] countries that embrace and feed such terrorists into NATO, which is a security organization."

For the countries to join the alliance all 30-member states have to agree to their inclusion.

Stoltenberg has said that the alliance would provide the two nations with a quick response.

The pair submitted their applications together in the wake of Russian's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has blamed NATO expansion for his war, has volleyed threats at both countries in response to them moving to join the military alliance.

Advertisement

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo