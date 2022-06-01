John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision

June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month.
At a court hearing, federal prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Hinckley completed a nine-month observation period ordered in September. At the time, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said the 67-year-old would be free of all remaining restrictions if he maintains mental stability.