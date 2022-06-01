Trending
June 1, 2022 / 4:56 PM

John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision

By Danielle Haynes
John Hinckley Jr. is flanked by federal agents as he is driven away from court April 10, 1981. He was released from psychiatric supervision more than four decades after shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others. UPI File Photo | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month.

At a court hearing, federal prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Hinckley completed a nine-month observation period ordered in September. At the time, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman said the 67-year-old would be free of all remaining restrictions if he maintains mental stability.

Hinckley spent more than three decades in a mental hospital as part of his insanity defense for shooting Reagan and three others outside the Washington, D.C., Hilton on March 30, 1981. A judge granted his release in 2016, but required a number of restrictions, including living with his mother in Virginia, to ensure Hinckley wouldn't veer into violence again.

Hinckley had acute psychosis at the time of the shooting and said he carried out the attack to impress actor Jodie Foster.

Prosecutors, Hinckley's defense team and mental health experts said they had no concerns about his mental state Wednesday, CBS News reported.

"John Hinckley tried to kill the president of the United States. He came very close to doing so," Friendman said Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. "Without losing sight of what he did 40 years ago, he has been the most scrutinized person ... living under a microscope as none of us have.

"I am confident Mr. Hinckley will do well in the years remaining to him."

