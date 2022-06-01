Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2022 / 8:01 PM

FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital

By Daniel Uria
FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the FBI prevented a cyberattack on the Boston Children's Hospital by Iranian-backed hackers. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday said the agency was able to thwart a cyberattack by Iranian government-backed hackers against Boston Children's Hospital last summer.

Speaking at Boston College's annual conference on cybersecurity, Wray described the attempted hack as "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've ever seen," noting that the FBI's prior relationship with the hospital helped the agency prevent the attack.

Advertisement

"We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children's was about to be targeted and understanding the urgency of the situation the cyber squad in our Boston field office reached out to the hospital. Our folks got the hospital team the information they needed to stop the danger," Wray said.

Joseph Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Field Office, said the hack was thwarted before it was clear what the hackers' ultimate goal with the hospital network was.

RELATED Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI

"There was no ransomware deployed and we were able to work with [the hospital] ahead of time to mitigate any of the other potential associated threats to the network," Bonavolonta said.

Wray said that the FBI had established a partnership with the hospital in response to a 2014 cyberattack that allowed the agency to quickly neutralize the threat.

Advertisement

"We rely on companies to work with us ... the way Boston Children's Hospital did," he said.

RELATED Pacemakers, insulin pumps can be hacked, experts say

Both Wray and Bonavolonta also warned about the threat of future cyberattacks from foreign governments.

"Last year, across the United States, the FBI saw an unprecedented increase in malicious cyber activity," Bonavolonta said.

Data from threat intelligence firm Recorded Future showed there were 134 publicly reported ransomware incidents involving healthcare organizations in 2021, up from 106 in 2020.

RELATED House Dems urge social media platforms to keep evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Amid a threat of increased cyber threats from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, Wray said the FBI has been on a "combat tempo" with a 24/7 command post to scope out such attacks.

"We've seen the Russian government taking specific preparatory steps towards potential destructive attacks, both here and abroad," he said.

Latest Headlines

Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shooting at Tulsa, Okla., hospital kills at least 4 victims; shooter also dead
June 1 (UPI) -- A shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday left at least four victims dead, local police said.
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Biden administration cancels all loans for Corinthian College students
June 1 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Wednesday it will forgive all remaining federal loans for students who attended any campus owned by Corinthian Colleges, saving 560,000 borrowers a total of $5.8 billion.
Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committee to stop school shootings
June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special legislative committee Wednesday to improve school safety and stop mass violence after last week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation
June 1 (UPI) -- A first-of-its-kind task force in California on Wednesday called for "comprehensive reparations" for Black Americans citing more than 150 years of racial discrimination.
Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook, stepping down as Meta COO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheryl Sandberg to leave Facebook, stepping down as Meta COO
June 1 (UPI) -- Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., shooter indicted on murder, terror charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Accused Buffalo, N.Y., shooter indicted on murder, terror charges
June 1 (UPI) -- An Erie County, N.Y., grand jury on Wednesday indicted an 18-year-old on 25 counts linked to a racially motivated grocery store shooting that killed 10 people.
Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 176 points; U.S. markets start June with declines
June 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176 points on Wednesday as U.S. markets fell broadly to kick off trading in June.
John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision
June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month.
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
June 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia jury found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at least partially liable of defamation Wednesday, but overwhelmingly favored the latter in the awarding of damages.
Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight
June 1 (UPI) -- As President Joe Biden met virtually with executives from infant formula companies for an update on efforts to alleviate the shortage, the White House Wednesday announced a new "Operation Fly Formula" flight from London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Jury awards damages to both Johnny Depp, Amber Heard in defamation trial
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
Biden says U.S. sending weapons, other items for Ukraine to 'bravely' defend against Russia
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
China conducts military exercises near Taiwan, warns U.S. against collusion
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
First tropical storm of Atlantic season -- Alex -- could pester South Florida soon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement