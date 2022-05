"I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," actor Kevin Spacey said on Tuesday through a spokesperson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is planning to appear voluntarily in a British court to face sexual assault charges that are based on accusations from three men. British prosecutors announced the charges last week -- which include three counts of sexual assault and one for unlawful sexual activity without consent. Advertisement

The three men who made the accusations said that they were assaulted by Spacey between 2005 and 2013.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey told ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday through a spokesperson.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

If he'd declined to voluntarily appear before the British court, Spacey could have been extradited.

Five years ago, Spacey was accused of sexual assault by actor Anthony Rapp, who said those incidents occurred during the 1980s when both were working on Broadway. Those accusations are unrelated to the British charges.

Advertisement

Spacey appeared in a New York court last week to testify as part of a civil lawsuit brought by Rapp against the actor.

Spacey, who has denied guilt in the British charges, is a two-time Oscar winner for his performances in the 1996 film The Usual Suspects and the 1999 film American Beauty.