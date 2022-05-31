Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks

1/2

Taco Bell announced Tuesday it was pulling its popular Mexican Pizza, pictured, from the menu of its U.S. locations because of overwhelming demand. Photo courtesy Taco Bell/Twitter

May 31 (UPI) -- Taco Bell is pulling its popular Mexican Pizza from menus because of overwhelming demand, the fast food chain announced Tuesday. The cheese-covered offering returned to the menu of the chain's U.S. locations May 19, but will now be unavailable until the fall because of a lack of ingredients, the company said on its website. Advertisement

"Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact. We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay," the company wrote on Twitter.

The news comes after one store in California sold 1,000 of the items in a single day.

Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact. We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 31, 2022

Advertisement

In April, the company announced it was bringing back the menu item, due to popular demand.

The chain enlisted rapper Doja Cat to help create publicity for the product's eventual return. The entertainer was set to pair up with Dolly Parton for a musical about the pizza on Tik Tok, which has now been put on hold.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement at the time.

Taco Bell, which is owned by Yum Brands, dropped the dish in November 2020 in an effort to simplify its menu offerings.

The company did promise that when the pizza returns, it won't be short-lived.

"As soon as we're able to get the Mexican Pizza back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans, it'll be for good," Taco Bell said on its website.

At this time, we are postponing Mexican Pizza: The Musical. We hope to reschedule to a later date, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 26, 2022

Advertisement