Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (C) talks to fellow Justices and lawmakers as they attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal by some Texas state lawmakers to avoid answering questions in a lawsuit over redistricting plans.

May 31 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal by three Texas state legislators who were trying to avoid answering questions in a lawsuit stemming from the state's redistricting plans. The brief order on Tuesday came without explanation and clears the way for depositions in the suit to move forward in June. Advertisement

The Department of Justice in December filed a suit against Texas in a bid to block the Lone Star State's electoral redistricting map. It was one of several lawsuits on the same subject and filed by voting rights groups.

A Texas district court had denied the legislators' motion to delay the depositions and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on May 20 upheld that decision.