Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2022 / 8:29 PM

House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law

By Simon Druker
1/5
House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law
Protesters gather at the NRA Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Friday. The House Judiciary Committee will consider legislation Wednesday that would toughen gun regulation in the wake of two recent mass shootings. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee is expected to consider legislation Wednesday that would strengthen gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, the committee said Tuesday.

The combination of several bills is collectively known as the Protecting Our Kids Act and was introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

Advertisement

"In the last 2 weeks, 31 people have been murdered and another 20 injured at the hands of two 18-year-olds legally armed with semiautomatic assault rifles. It is time for Congress to act," Nadler wrote on Twitter, referring to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, as well as the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

This comes after President Joe Biden earlier Tuesday promised to meet with members of Congress on gun policy, one week after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead.

"I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you," Biden told reporters.

The legislation would "provide for an increased age limit on the purchase of certain firearms, prevent gun trafficking, modernize the prohibition on untraceable firearms, encourage the safe storage of firearms, and for other purposes."

Advertisement

Any legislation passing the House would then advance to the Senate and require 60 votes to pass.

If passed, it would increase the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles and ban the import, sale and possession of high-capacity magazines. The legislation would also establish requirements, regulating firearm storage on residential premises.

Mourners gather at Robb Elementary School

Mourners gather at a memorial of flowers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 30, 2022. A mass shooting days before left 19 children and two adults dead at the elementary school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduces bill to freeze handgun sales, imports

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law
May 31 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court blocked a new Texas law that bans social media platforms with more than 50 million users from censoring conservative viewpoints in an emergency stay Tuesday.
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
May 31 (UPI) -- Taco Bell is pulling its popular Mexican Pizza from menus because of overwhelming demand, the fast food chain announced Tuesday.
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
May 31 (UPI) -- 70 missing children, including victims of sex trafficking, have been found in western Texas in a U.S. Homeland Security investigation called Operation Lost Souls.
Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
May 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points Tuesday as U.S. markets closed May in the red despite a late rally last week.
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS visited the White House Tuesday and urged Americans to end anti-Asian hate during a press briefing before meeting with President Joe Biden on the final day of AANHPI Heritage Month.
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he respects the Federal Reserve and plans to give it the space it needs to do its job to tackle inflation ahead of his Tuesday meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell.
Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2
May 31 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a high school graduation held at Xavier University of Louisiana killed one person and injured two others Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Sussmann, an attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, was acquitted Tuesday on felony charge of lying to the FBI about allegations against Donald Trump.
Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to meet with members of Congress on gun policy, one week after a shooting at a Texas elementary school left 21 people dead.
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
May 31 (UPI) -- Austin city leaders are working to decriminalize abortion in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; a decision that would trigger a Texas state law and ban abortion within 30 days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
First funerals for children killed in Uvalde school shooting to take place Tuesday
First funerals for children killed in Uvalde school shooting to take place Tuesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement