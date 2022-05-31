Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2022 / 4:23 PM

Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2

By Danielle Haynes

May 31 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a high school graduation held at Xavier University of Louisiana killed one person and injured two others Tuesday, New Orleans police said.

The New Orleans Police Department said authorities detained the suspected shooter at the scene, the area of Convocation Center at the university. At least three people have been detained and were being questioned and multiple guns were recovered, WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported.

Advertisement

The shooting took place in a parking lot at the university.

Emergency officials transported the three victims to an area hospital, where an elderly woman was declared dead.

NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said the two other injured males sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, respectively. Neither received what are considered to be life-threatening injuries, WVUE-TV in New Orleans reported.

Police said the shooting came as the result of an argument between two women after the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School.

Goodly called it a "senseless act of violence."

"This unfortunate incident did not have to happen," he said.

Read More

Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60 First funerals for children killed in Uvalde school shooting to take place Tuesday

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
May 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points Tuesday as U.S. markets closed May in the red despite a late rally last week.
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS visited the White House Tuesday and urged Americans to end anti-Asian hate during a press briefing before meeting with President Joe Biden on the final day of AANHPI Heritage Month.
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he respects the Federal Reserve and plans to give it the space it needs to do its job to tackle inflation ahead of his Tuesday meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell.
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Sussmann, an attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, was acquitted Tuesday on felony charge of lying to the FBI about allegations against Donald Trump.
Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to meet with members of Congress on gun policy, one week after a shooting at a Texas elementary school left 21 people dead.
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
May 31 (UPI) -- Austin city leaders are working to decriminalize abortion in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; a decision that would trigger a Texas state law and ban abortion within 30 days.
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week
The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said.
President Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern talk trade, climate, China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern talk trade, climate, China
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared some of the topics on the forefront of their mind before the start of their bilateral meeting late Tuesday morning in the Oval Office.
Supreme Court rejects appeal to block subpoenas in Texas voting rights suit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects appeal to block subpoenas in Texas voting rights suit
May 31 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal by three Texas state legislators who were trying to avoid answering questions in a lawsuit stemming from the state's redistricting plans.
Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60
May 31 (UPI) -- At least 14 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend, killing nine people and injuring 60.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement