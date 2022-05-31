Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2

May 31 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a high school graduation held at Xavier University of Louisiana killed one person and injured two others Tuesday, New Orleans police said.

The New Orleans Police Department said authorities detained the suspected shooter at the scene, the area of Convocation Center at the university. At least three people have been detained and were being questioned and multiple guns were recovered, WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported.

The shooting took place in a parking lot at the university.

Emergency officials transported the three victims to an area hospital, where an elderly woman was declared dead.

NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said the two other injured males sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, respectively. Neither received what are considered to be life-threatening injuries, WVUE-TV in New Orleans reported.

Police said the shooting came as the result of an argument between two women after the conclusion of the graduation ceremony for Morris Jeff High School.

Goodly called it a "senseless act of violence."

"This unfortunate incident did not have to happen," he said.