Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2022 / 8:58 PM

Texas DPS: Teacher did close door Uvalde gunman used to enter school

By Daniel Uria
Texas DPS: Teacher did close door Uvalde gunman used to enter school
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said that a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, did close a door that the gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers used to enter the school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas on Tuesday said that a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, did close a door that the gunman who shot and killed 21 people used to enter the school.

Texas Department of Public Safety press secretary Ericka Miller told ABC News that investigators had determined the teacher closed the door, but the door did not lock, correcting statements previously made by the agency's director, Steve McCraw.

Advertisement

During a news conference on Friday, McCraw said the teacher had left the door propped open with a rock as the gunman arrived at the campus.

"The teacher runs to the room, 132, to retrieve a phone, and that same teacher walks back to the exit door and the door remains propped open," McCraw said.

RELATED House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law

On Tuesday, a lawyer for the teacher told the San Antonio Express-News that the teacher saw the gunman crash a truck into a nearby ditch and ran inside to report the crash.

"She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, 'He has a gun!' She saw him jump the fence and he had a gun so she ran back inside," the lawyer said.

Advertisement

"She kicked the rock away when she went back in," the lawyer added. "She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked."

RELATED Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2

The DPS is now investigating why the door did not lock, ABC News reported.

A DPS spokesman on Tuesday also told USA Today that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Pete Arredondo has not responded to the Texas Rangers as they have sought a follow-up from his initial statements after the mass shooting in the past two days.

"Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators," agency spokesman Travis Considine said. "The chief of the CISD did an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview that was made two days ago."

RELATED Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60

Mourners gather at Robb Elementary School

Mourners gather at a memorial of flowers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 30, 2022. A mass shooting days before left 19 children and two adults dead at the elementary school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New York to suspend gasoline taxes Wednesday amid surging prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York to suspend gasoline taxes Wednesday amid surging prices
May 31 (UPI) -- New York will suspend its motor fuel tax as well as sales taxes on gasoline through the end of the year beginning Wednesday.
House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law
May 31 (UPI) -- The House Judiciary Committee is expected to consider legislation Wednesday that would strengthen gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, the committee said Tuesday.
Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law
May 31 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court blocked a new Texas law that bans social media platforms with more than 50 million users from censoring conservative viewpoints in an emergency stay Tuesday.
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
May 31 (UPI) -- Taco Bell is pulling its popular Mexican Pizza from menus because of overwhelming demand, the fast food chain announced Tuesday.
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
May 31 (UPI) -- 70 missing children, including victims of sex trafficking, have been found in western Texas in a U.S. Homeland Security investigation called Operation Lost Souls.
Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 222 points as markets end May in the red
May 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points Tuesday as U.S. markets closed May in the red despite a late rally last week.
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit
May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS visited the White House Tuesday and urged Americans to end anti-Asian hate during a press briefing before meeting with President Joe Biden on the final day of AANHPI Heritage Month.
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden said he'll give Fed space to do its job to tackle inflation
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he respects the Federal Reserve and plans to give it the space it needs to do its job to tackle inflation ahead of his Tuesday meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell.
Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Shooting outside New Orleans graduation ceremony kills 1, injures 2
May 31 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a high school graduation held at Xavier University of Louisiana killed one person and injured two others Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Clinton campaign attorney, Michael Sussmann, acquitted of lying to FBI
May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Sussmann, an attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, was acquitted Tuesday on felony charge of lying to the FBI about allegations against Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
Amid rising China incursions, Taiwanese Air Force pilot dies in 3rd crash this year
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
Overwhelming demand forces Taco Bell to pull Mexican Pizza after two weeks
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement