Texas DPS: Teacher did close door Uvalde gunman used to enter school

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said that a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, did close a door that the gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers used to enter the school. Photo by Jon Farina/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas on Tuesday said that a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, did close a door that the gunman who shot and killed 21 people used to enter the school. Texas Department of Public Safety press secretary Ericka Miller told ABC News that investigators had determined the teacher closed the door, but the door did not lock, correcting statements previously made by the agency's director, Steve McCraw. Advertisement

During a news conference on Friday, McCraw said the teacher had left the door propped open with a rock as the gunman arrived at the campus.

"The teacher runs to the room, 132, to retrieve a phone, and that same teacher walks back to the exit door and the door remains propped open," McCraw said.

RELATED House to consider Protect Our Kids Act on Wednesday to toughen gun law

On Tuesday, a lawyer for the teacher told the San Antonio Express-News that the teacher saw the gunman crash a truck into a nearby ditch and ran inside to report the crash.

"She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, 'He has a gun!' She saw him jump the fence and he had a gun so she ran back inside," the lawyer said.

Advertisement

"She kicked the rock away when she went back in," the lawyer added. "She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked."

The DPS is now investigating why the door did not lock, ABC News reported.

A DPS spokesman on Tuesday also told USA Today that Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police Chief Pete Arredondo has not responded to the Texas Rangers as they have sought a follow-up from his initial statements after the mass shooting in the past two days.

"Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators," agency spokesman Travis Considine said. "The chief of the CISD did an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview that was made two days ago."

Mourners gather at Robb Elementary School