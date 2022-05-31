Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2022 / 1:39 PM

President Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern talk trade, climate, China

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern talk trade, climate, China
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with the Australian Prime Minister in Sydney, Australia, on February 28, 2020. She met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday. File Photo by Bianca de Marchi/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared some of the topics on the forefront of their mind before the start of their bilateral meeting late Tuesday morning in the Oval Office, including trade, climate change and the passing reference to China.

Biden and Ardern chatted during a photo op. Biden praised Ardern on New Zealand's support for Ukraine during the current Russian invasion of that country and Ardern pointed to Biden's work on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Advertisement

Ardern made a reference to New Zealand facing an "increasingly difficult international environment." Her comments come after China tried, but failed, in a plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries, with some in the region expressing deep concerns over motives.

"China has been present in the Pacific and active in the Pacific and across, you know, infrastructure projects, and built relationships over a number of years," Ardern said Monday, before her meeting with Biden, according to the South China Morning Post. "What is happening right now is not new."

Advertisement

Ardern said New Zealand would be a "significant advocate" for the CPTPP, which seeks to strengthen the economic relationships between the United States, Canada and many southeast Asian nations against China's growing influence.

Biden said New Zealand's assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia was important because it shows that the fighting has an international interest and global importance than the regional conflict portrayed by Russia.

Biden and Ardern both spoke about the importance of climate change. Biden praised Ardern for taking "galvanizing action on climate change."

RELATED New Zealand announces 'landmark' 15-year climate change action plan

Noting that climate change is "one of the greatest threats we face," Ardern said there was an opportunity for both nations to work together on "this incredibly difficult issue that will only be resolved if we work together."

Biden said he wanted to emphasize working together.

"We are not coming to dictate or lay down the law," Biden said.

RELATED New Zealand opens borders to foreign tourists for first time in 2 years

Read More

In Japan, Biden unveils Asia trade pact aimed at countering China's influence

Latest Headlines

Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Uvalde shooting: Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun policy
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to meet with members of Congress on gun policy, one week after a shooting at a Texas elementary school left 21 people dead.
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Austin city leaders want to decriminalize abortion ahead of Roe v. Wade decision
May 31 (UPI) -- Austin city leaders are working to decriminalize abortion in the event the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; a decision that would trigger a Texas state law and ban abortion within 30 days.
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week
The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said.
SCOTUS rejects appeal to block subpoenas in Texas voting rights suit
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
SCOTUS rejects appeal to block subpoenas in Texas voting rights suit
May 31 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal by three Texas state legislators who were trying to avoid answering questions in a lawsuit stemming from the state's redistricting plans.
Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60
May 31 (UPI) -- At least 14 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend, killing nine people and injuring 60.
Actor Kevin Spacey says he'll appear in British court to face sex assault charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Actor Kevin Spacey says he'll appear in British court to face sex assault charges
May 31 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is planning to appear voluntarily in a British court to face sexual assault charges that are based on accusations from three men.
Home prices in U.S. rose more than 20% over past 12 months, index shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Home prices in U.S. rose more than 20% over past 12 months, index shows
May 31 (UPI) -- Home prices in the United States continue to see significant increases, with an industry report Tuesday saying that they were up more than 20% over the past 12 months.
First funerals for children killed in Uvalde school shooting to take place Tuesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First funerals for children killed in Uvalde school shooting to take place Tuesday
May 31 (UPI) -- The first two of 19 children killed a week ago in Texas will be buried during funeral services on Tuesday as investigators and the community cope with the aftermath of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.
Duckworth makes surprise trip to Taiwan amid rising U.S.-China tensions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Duckworth makes surprise trip to Taiwan amid rising U.S.-China tensions
May 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Tammy Duckworth with a U.S. delegation has arrived in Taiwan for an unannounced visit amid growing tensions centered around the island between the United States and China.
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday night that two females are missing after a group of 12 people on the James River in Richmond, Va., went over a dam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
2 missing, 9 rescued after group goes over Richmond dam
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement