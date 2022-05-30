Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi are seen at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2021. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi was booked on $5,000 bond. Later in-custody records no longer listed Pelosi at the facility, likely meaning the bond was met.
No one was injured in the crash, according to the report.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi are seen at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration of President Joe Biden
on January 20, 2021. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo
"The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast," Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill told CNN.
Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963, and Paul is the founder of San Francisco-based Financial Leasing Services.
"I've made a conscious effort to not be involved or give the appearance of being involved in her political career," he told the Chronicle in 2004. "People should realize that she's the one."