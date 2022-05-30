Advertisement
May 30, 2022 / 5:04 PM

U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day

By Daniel Uria
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
The national average price of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.62 on Monday with many Americans expected to embark on long road trips for the Memorial Day holiday. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Gas prices reached record highs on Monday as many Americans took to the roads to travel for the Memorial Day holiday.

The national average was $4.62 per gallon -- an increase of 40% from the start of the year and much higher than the $3.04 per gallon average in 2021, according to AAA.

Prices in California were the highest nationwide with a statewide average of $6.15 per gallon, with prices in Mono County nearing $7 per gallon.

Amid the high gas prices and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA forecast that 39.2 million people would travel 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, up 8.3% from 2021. However, just 4.6% more drivers were expected to be on the road for the three-day weekend, down from 7.2% in 2019 before the onset of the pandemic.

RELATED Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation

Analysts say that by the July 4 holiday, most states could see average gas prices greater than $5 per gallon.

"I don't think as many people are going to hit the road, and if they do, I think a good portion are going to be staying close to home," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC.

"There definitely should be a noticeable bump, but my impression is people are not driving as far. The concern is high prices that are keeping people a little closer. There's also work-from-home that changed things. There's a strong subset of people that can basically work from the road all the time."

RELATED Twitter shareholders lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of manipulating share prices

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose to more than $116 per barrel on Monday, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, surpassed $120 for a two-month high.

Oil prices have risen broadly as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the last time Brent crude climbed above $120 coming in late March when President Joe Biden authorized the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for a period of six months.

The current rise in global oil prices comes amid rising demand in the United States with the start of summer, while European leaders weigh a potential oil embargo on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports to increase global price of grain

