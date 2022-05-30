Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 2:22 PM

Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting

By Don Jacobson

May 30 (UPI) -- Florida authorities say they have arrested and charged a fifth-grader for sending a text message that threatened a mass shooting at his school.

Lee County, Fla., Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the 10-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after his department learned of the message, which was sent by the Patriot Elementary School student in Cape Coral.

Advertisement

Marceno posted a video on Facebook showing a deputy escorting the handcuffed boy from the sheriff's office in Fort Myers, Fla. He was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

"This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," Marceno said.

RELATED Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the shooting attack in Uvalde last week.

"My team didn't hesitate one second... NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat," Marceno added.

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It's not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he's experiencing real consequences."

RELATED President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting

In a separate incident on Sunday, an 18-year-old man from Lutz, Fla., was arrested and charged with threatening to commit a mass shooting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Advertisement

Officials said Corey Anderson posted images of himself with several firearms and a caption that read, "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school."

"This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter," Sheriff Chad Chronister said according to WFLA-TV.

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

"We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats."

Latest Headlines

Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House on Tuesday to weigh possible measures to control rising inflation in the United States.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
May 30 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in California over the weekend and charged with drunken driving, according to jail records.
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remembered his son Beau and called for legislation to help military personnel exposed to toxic burn pits during his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
May 30 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and almost two dozen others were injured after a major car crash in Nebraska during the Americruise event in Lincoln on Sunday, authorities said.
Officials say 1 dead after avalanche in Colorado's Rocky Mtn. National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials say 1 dead after avalanche in Colorado's Rocky Mtn. National Park
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said one person died and two others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park.
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
May 30 (UPI) -- Health officials in the United States and Canada are investigating cases of hepatitis A that are potentially liked to fresh organic strawberries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
Police: Pittsburgh baby killed in drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police: Pittsburgh baby killed in drive-by shooting
May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said an 18-month-old baby riding in a vehicle was fatally shot in broad daylight during a drive-by shooting at a Pittsburgh intersection.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Sunday that it will review how law enforcement responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed.
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
May 29 (UPI) -- One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma early Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
Serbia, Russia sign natural gas deal amid Ukraine war
Serbia, Russia sign natural gas deal amid Ukraine war
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement