Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 1:48 AM

Police: Pittsburgh baby killed in drive-by shooting

By Darryl Coote
Police: Pittsburgh baby killed in drive-by shooting
Image by Simaah from Pixabay

May 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said an 18-month-old baby riding in a vehicle was fatally shot in broad daylight during a drive-by shooting at a Pittsburgh intersection.

The child was inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon when struck by a bullet that was intended for someone else, assistant chief of investigations Lavonnie Bickerstaff told reporters during a press conference Sunday evening.

Advertisement

"This was a targeted incident," she said. "These individuals were after not so much, of course, the 18-month-old baby, but there was an individual in the car that they targeted."

She did not say whom they think the target was other than it was neither the victim nor the victim's mother who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

RELATED Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting

Pittsburg police said in a release that the shooting occurred at around 2:44 p.m. in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue.

The child, who has been identified as DeAery Thomas by the Allegheny County medical examiner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics, officials said.

Bickerstaff said a black Jeep officials believe the unknown number of suspects used in the shooting has been recovered and that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family of this victim this evening and I grieve the thought of another young life being taken in the city," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said. "At the same time, I know that thoughts and prayers are not enough. We're utilizing all available resources to find the responsible people so we can bring them to justice and begin the healing for this family."

Gainey called on the public to pray for the family and for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the authorities.

The mayor said the nation was facing an "epidemic" of gun violence, which in his city was being perpetrated by a "small number of extremely violent individuals."

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

A formal summary of the city's efforts to fight gun violence will be released next week, he said, while Bickerstaff said the problem stems from too many weapons in too many hands.

"There's just too many guns out there," she said. "And it has a lot to do with irresponsible gun ownership, straw purchases, especially here in the city of Pittsburgh, and guns making their way to the hands of young people."

Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said in a statement that his prayer's are with the victim's family but that they "must do more than offer thoughts and prayers.

Advertisement

"We need to address the gun violence epidemic by passing commonsense gun laws and investing in community violence intervention programs," he tweeted.

According a database of gun violence kept by the city, Pittsburgh has seen 616 shots fired this year, compared to 3,889 for all of last year.

Read More

1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival

Latest Headlines

U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
May 30 (UPI) -- Health officials in the United States and Canada are investigating cases of hepatitis A that are potentially liked to fresh organic strawberries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Sunday that it will review how law enforcement responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed.
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
May 29 (UPI) -- One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma early Sunday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
May 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and has been prescribed Paxlovid for treatment.
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
May 29 (UPI) -- A boat fire at a marina on the Illinois River left at least 15 people injured on Memorial Day weekend.
Biden refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday remarked on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other violence during his commencement speech to graduating University of Delaware students.
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
May 28 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the extremist Proud Boys group, has been denied a request to be released from jail while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- Texas Senate Democrats demanded in a letter on Saturday that the governor call a special session in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
The recently ranked largest fire in New Mexico history was found Friday to have been caused by a prescribed burn that had concluded in January before reigniting in April following at least three winter weather events.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian military suffers 'eroding professionalism' as Ukraine fighting continues
Russian military suffers 'eroding professionalism' as Ukraine fighting continues
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
Serbia, Russia sign natural gas deal amid Ukraine war
Serbia, Russia sign natural gas deal amid Ukraine war
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement