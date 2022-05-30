Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 1:44 PM

2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska

By Clyde Hughes

May 30 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and almost two dozen others were injured after a major car crash in Nebraska during the Americruise event in Lincoln on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said that two vehicles collided at an intersection and the force from the crash sent both vehicles into a crowd of bystanders who'd gathered to watch the annual Memorial Day event.

The dead included two young women in their early 20s. Both were riding in one of the vehicles during the crash. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said their vehicle was struck by another.

Officials said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

"The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those that were killed as a result of this incident," the department said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.

"This is an ongoing investigation. We do not believe, nor is there any evidence, this was an intentional act."

Police said they expected to give more information on Monday and asked for help from eyewitnesses or video or photo evidence of the crash.

The Americruise event attracts motorists to Lincoln each Memorial Day weekend to show off their cars and cruise the streets.

