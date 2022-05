DeLorean releases first photos of new electric Alpha5 with gull-winged doors. Photo courtesy of DeLorean.

May 30 (UPI) -- DeLorean Motor Company provided a first look at its new electric throwback, the Alpha5. New photos released Monday revealed a stainless steel coupe sporting gull-wing doors, much like the 1980s DeLorean time machine made famous in the movie Back to the Future. Monday's sneak peek hyped Alpha5's speed, which is expected to hit 60 mph in under three seconds. The EV, which has four seats instead of two, is also expected to provide 300 miles of range on a 100kWh battery. Advertisement

The first DeLorean came out in 1981. Only 9,000 cars were made before the company went bankrupt in 1982. The current Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company took over the logo and parts inventory in 1995 and until now, only provided parts to owners of vintage DeLoreans.

Earlier this year, the company started teasing an all-electric revamp with the slogan "The Future was never promised".

The DeLorean Motor Company said it partnered with the original DeLorean design firm, Italdesign, to create the electric Alpha5, which bears a number of similarities to its gas-powered predecessor with the exception of smoother lines and two extra seats. The company has not provided any information on pricing.

DeLorean is set to unveil the Alpha5 at California's "Concours d'Elegance" at Pebble Beach in August.