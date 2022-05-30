Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 8:06 PM

No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire

By Sheri Walsh
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
Joseph Guardia, 27, suspected of setting fire to a sleeping homeless man in Chicago last week, was ordered held without bail by a Cook County, Ill., judge on Monday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Department.

May 30 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday ordered a suspect charged with attempted first degree murder for allegedly setting a homeless man on fire in downtown Chicago to be held without bail.

Cook County, Ill., Circuit Judge Charles Beach ordered 27-year-old Joseph Guardia to remain in jail after police accused him of pouring gasoline on an elderly homeless person known to many in Chicago as "The Walking Man" while he was asleep and igniting the fire that severely injured him last week.

Advertisement

"The offenses charged here today... are exceptionally brutal and heinous," Beach said, according the Chicago Sun-Times. "The random and callous nature of your attack is horrifying."

"It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did," Cook County prosecutor Danny Hanichak said. "He lit him on fire because he said he's an 'angry person.'"

RELATED Study: Converting hotels to rooms for homeless helped curb COVID-19 spread

Police told the court that Guardia admitted he "is an angry person and decided he was going to set something on fire," but that he denied knowing it was a person he had set alight.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed the victim, 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis, thrashing and trying to put the fire out on Wednesday while Guardia ran to board a Chicago Transit Authority train, WMAQ-TV reported.

Advertisement

Officers tracked Guardia across town using surveillance video. Guardia, who has a face tattoo, was wearing the same white hoodie when he was arrested Friday, they said.

RELATED Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

Doctors said Kromelis was on fire for three minutes. He remains sedated at a hospital with burns to more than 50% of his body and is not expected to recover.

"This defendant did not target someone he had an argument with, someone who wronged him or someone that he even knew," Hanichak said at the hearing. "This defendant decided to target the most vulnerable person possible, a 75-year-old homeless man sleeping on the street."

RELATED Heat waves may bring new health crises to the homeless, researchers say

Latest Headlines

$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
May 30 (UPI) -- A golden tabernacle valued at about $2 million was stolen from a church in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend, church officials said.
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
May 30 (UPI) -- DeLorean Motor Company released its first photos Monday of the new electric gull-winged Alpha 5 with a nod to the 1980s DeLorean time machine in "Back to the Future."
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
May 30 (UPI) -- Longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre was re-elected to his post by the gun group's board of directors on Monday in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
May 30 (UPI) -- The national average price of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.62 per gallon on Monday with many Americans expected to embark on long road trips for the Memorial Day holiday.
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House on Tuesday to weigh possible measures to control rising inflation in the United States.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
May 30 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in California over the weekend and charged with drunken driving, according to jail records.
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remembered his son Beau and called for legislation to help military personnel exposed to toxic burn pits during his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
May 30 (UPI) -- Florida authorities say they have arrested and charged a fifth-grader for sending a text message that threatened a mass shooting at his school.
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
May 30 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and almost two dozen others were injured after a major car crash in Nebraska during the Americruise event in Lincoln on Sunday, authorities said.
Officials say 1 dead after avalanche in Colorado's Rocky Mtn. National Park
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Officials say 1 dead after avalanche in Colorado's Rocky Mtn. National Park
May 30 (UPI) -- Officials in Colorado said one person died and two others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement