Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois

By Adam Schrader

May 29 (UPI) -- A boat fire at a marina on the Illinois River left at least 15 people injured on Memorial Day weekend.

The fire started around 4:26 p.m. on Saturday at Spring Brook Marina in Seneca, which is 73 miles southwest of Chicago, WMAQ-TV reported.

Advertisement

A photo provided to the outlet showed the vessel engulfed in flames as plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky.

Witnesses told WFLD that they could hear the explosion and thought it was fireworks for the holiday.

"We were at the pool, kids were swimming," said Stephanie Manzello.

"We just heard a loud boom. And we looked around. It's Memorial Day weekend, we thought maybe it was just fireworks. About 30 seconds later, that's when we saw gray smoke turn to black smoke."

A marina employee suffered non-life-threatening injured and the other 14 people injured were passengers - one of whom was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, Illinois State Police officials said.

There were 17 people on the boat when the blaze erupted, police told WMAQ-TV. Officials said that there were several families on board and that the victims included "youth."

Advertisement

Illinois Conservation Police told WLS-TV that the boat was having engine problems and had returned to the marina to refuel. An explosion happened when they tried to start the engine after the fill-up.

Read More

Tourist boat accident off Western Australia injures 20 Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral

Latest Headlines

Biden says he'll visit Uvalde, refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden says he'll visit Uvalde, refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday remarked on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other violence during his commencement speech to graduating University of Delaware students.
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
May 28 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the extremist Proud Boys group, has been denied a request to be released from jail while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- Texas Senate Democrats demanded in a letter on Saturday that the governor call a special session in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
The recently ranked largest fire in New Mexico history was found Friday to have been caused by a prescribed burn that had concluded in January before reigniting in April following at least three winter weather events.
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
May 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris decried an "epidemic of hate" she said is sweeping the nation as she attended the Saturday funeral of Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
Hard-core scientists aboard specially equipped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft play an integral role in hurricane forecasting.
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation suspending tariffs on steel from Ukraine for one year amid the Russian invasion, but he did not amend tariffs on steel products.
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
May 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz spoke against gun control measures at a conference for the National Rifle Association held in Texas on Friday in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who was in the U.S. Army Reserves when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted after claiming he didn't know the building was where Congress meets.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he was "misled" about the police response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting days after praising the response of law enforcement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile
Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile
Putin drops upper age limit for military as Zelensky calls Donbas conditions 'difficult'
Putin drops upper age limit for military as Zelensky calls Donbas conditions 'difficult'
Agatha intensifies into Category 1 hurricane as it bears down on Mexico
Agatha intensifies into Category 1 hurricane as it bears down on Mexico
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement