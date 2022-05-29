Advertisement
U.S. News
May 29, 2022 / 4:21 PM

Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Justice Department to review law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting
The U.S. Department of Justice said Sunday that it will review how law enforcement responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two adults were killed. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA

May 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday announced it will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Justice Department spokesman Antony Coley said in a statement that the review into the shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday will be conducted at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Advertisement

"The goal of this review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Coley said.

Texas state Sen. Ronald Gutierrez told CNN's State of the Union Sunday that mistakes made by law enforcement, including delaying entering the building "may have led to the passing away of these children as well."

RELATED 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival

"I'm disgusted by all of it," he said. "I understand the human condition, the notion that this other guy might have superior firepower. But, at the end of the day, the protocols were breached. The active shooter protocols dictate that you go in."

Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference Friday that he was "misled" about the police response to the shooting, while Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said that police made the "wrong decision" not to immediately breach the Robb Elementary School classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and killed students and teachers.

Gutierrez said he also spoke with McCraw, stating that he was "devastated" while also acknowledging that errors were made in the response.

RELATED President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting

"What I have suggested to him is that it's not fair to put it on the local ISD cop," he said. "At the end of the day, everybody failed here. We failed these children. We even failed them in the Texas legislature."

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said that Congress "must demand" an FBI investigation into the incident.

"Since there were so many agencies involved on the ground, it's important that we know what role every agency played," she said. "It's important that we know, was there any discussion about going in, those 19 officers who we're told were in the hallway, were there any discussions between other commanders from other departments? We must know the answers to those questions. And I think a federal investigation is certainly in order."

Advertisement

Read More

Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden visit site of Texas school shooting
May 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited a memorial in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
May 29 (UPI) -- One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma early Sunday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
May 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and has been prescribed Paxlovid for treatment.
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boat fire leaves 15 people injured in northern Illinois
May 29 (UPI) -- A boat fire at a marina on the Illinois River left at least 15 people injured on Memorial Day weekend.
Biden refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden refers to shooting in U. of Delaware graduation speech
May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday remarked on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other violence during his commencement speech to graduating University of Delaware students.
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
May 28 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the extremist Proud Boys group, has been denied a request to be released from jail while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- Texas Senate Democrats demanded in a letter on Saturday that the governor call a special session in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
The recently ranked largest fire in New Mexico history was found Friday to have been caused by a prescribed burn that had concluded in January before reigniting in April following at least three winter weather events.
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
May 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris decried an "epidemic of hate" she said is sweeping the nation as she attended the Saturday funeral of Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
U.S. News // 1 day ago
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
Hard-core scientists aboard specially equipped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft play an integral role in hurricane forecasting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian military suffers 'eroding professionalism' as Ukraine fighting continues
Russian military suffers 'eroding professionalism' as Ukraine fighting continues
Putin drops upper age limit for military as Zelensky calls Donbas conditions 'difficult'
Putin drops upper age limit for military as Zelensky calls Donbas conditions 'difficult'
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma Memorial Day festival
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement