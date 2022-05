California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and has been prescribed Paxlovid for treatment. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced. Newsom tested positive on Saturday morning, he was experiencing mild symptoms and had received a prescription for Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment, his office said in a statement. Advertisement

"Grateful to be vaccinated and for treatments like Paxlovid," Newsom wrote on Twitter. "I'm following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely."

The governor's office said he will remain in isolation through at least June 2 and will await a negative test before returning to work.

He has also been vaccinated and received two booster shots, with the most recent on May 18.

Newsom's office also touted the state's SMARTER plan, which was announced in February and places a focus on shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education and Rx -- or medications.

"Vaccinations and boosters remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. California was the first state in the nation to announce a comprehensive plan to deal with COVID-19 going forward, the SMARTER plan, that focuses on testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease," the governor's office said.

The state has a 93.4% one-shot vaccination rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Californai leads the nation with 90,612 deaths and 8,896,174 cases, according to data on the state website updated Friday.