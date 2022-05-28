Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2022 / 12:13 PM

The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth

By Allison Finch, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
This undated U.S. Air force photo shows a WC-130J Hercules from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters" as it flies the first mission of the 2008 hurricane season. File Photo by James B. Pritchett/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Hard-core scientists aboard specially equipped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft play an integral role in hurricane forecasting.

Data collected from these high-flying and high-tech meteorological stations in the midst of a storm help forecasters make more accurate predictions during a powerful hurricane while researchers gain a better understanding of how storms evolve, which improves forecast models.

Advertisement

But the job is not for the faint of heart.

In an interview with AccuWeather national reporter Jillian Angeline, NOAA Flight Director Quinn Kalen described how these "hurricane hunters" take on these daring missions flying into such fierce storms.

RELATED Tropical Storm Agatha forms south of Mexico

Once positioned correctly above a hurricane, at an altitude of about 45,000 feet, a scientist releases a dropsonde, a weather device specially designed to be dropped out of an aircraft. As the dropsonde is falling through the hurricane, it collects data from the surrounding atmosphere, such as temperature, humidity and wind direction and velocity, which is then sent back to the aircraft via radio transmission.

Advertisement

"We're getting an entire column of data," Kalen explained. "It takes about 15 to 20 minutes for that dropsonde to fall. So that's a lot of data. The [dropsonde] is getting data every quarter of a second."

One of many dropsondes that are released into a hurricane to gather data.

Research flights last 8.5 hours, and roughly 30 dropsondes are released during that time, gathering approximately 504,000 data points per flight, according to University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.

RELATED National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

All of these data points are collected and transmitted back to the mainland, where scientists import them to forecast models.

On top of the data collected by the dropsondes, the plane, which is named after the Muppet character Gonzo, is outfitted with weather radar that collects even more data.

"The shape of the nose radar is why we call this Gonzo," Kalen said. "It's kind of a weird nose. Gonzo has that weird nose."

RELATED Loop Current, fueler of monster hurricanes, looking a lot like year of Katrina

The information collected around and above the hurricane from the radars on either end of the plane help scientists create a detailed picture of the atmosphere surrounding the hurricane. Specifically, the tail Doppler radar, located on the back of the plane, collects radar images of the convection within a hurricane as the plane flies.

Advertisement

Kalen noted that the view from the plane right above the hurricane resembles fog. Not much can be seen from the plane's window until it is away from the storm.

Quinn Kalen, NOAA flight director, talks about his role as a hurricane hunter.

"It's essentially like you're flying in fog," Kalen said. "We'll get a real good view of the hurricane, not when we're in it but when we're out of it."

RELATED 'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham told AccuWeather the extremely valuable information hurricane hunters gather has improved the accuracy of hurricane models by 10-15 and has improved the hurricane intensity forecast by 20.

"They're heroes going towards the storm and it's bumpy. But they give us the data that we need," Graham said about the scientists that fly into hurricanes.

The role does come with plenty of risks. Kalen said scientists must always have an exit plan in case it gets too dangerous.

"It's definitely an extreme profession. Definitely like, it's the intensity of it. The intensity of the storm, of course, but the dependency on your job to do well is high," Kalen said, adding that flight directors like himself serve as a "liaison" between the pilots and scientists.

Advertisement

The data collected from these flights will be important in the incoming months as AccuWeather meteorologists predict another busy hurricane season this year, with six to eight hurricanes -- three to five of which are forecast to reach major hurricane status.

Latest Headlines

Buffalo, N.Y., to hold final funeral in grocery store shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Buffalo, N.Y., to hold final funeral in grocery store shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- Family members on Saturday plan to lay to rest Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket earlier this month, with Vice President Kamala Harris expected to be in attendance.
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation suspending tariffs on steel from Ukraine for one year amid the Russian invasion, but he did not amend tariffs on steel products.
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
May 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz spoke against gun control measures at a conference for the National Rifle Association held in Texas on Friday in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who was in the U.S. Army Reserves when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted after claiming he didn't know the building was where Congress meets.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he was "misled" about the police response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting days after praising the response of law enforcement.
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
May 27 (UPI) -- A Fairfax County, Va., jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after about six weeks of testimony and accusations of abuse from both.
U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
May 27 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States made gains this week, rebounding some from weeks of losses for the best week since November 2020.
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
On a November day in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy stood before the coffin of her late husband, lighting a torch at the head of the grave with the intention of the flame being an eternal symbol of John F. Kennedy's spirit.
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
May 27 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes on Friday tossed former President Donald Trump's suit seeking to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from investigating his businesses.
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas' top law enforcement officer said Friday that police made the "wrong decision" not to immediately breach the classroom where a gunman had barricaded himself and killed 21 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement