Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2022 / 8:58 AM

Buffalo, N.Y., to hold final funeral in grocery store shooting

By Danielle Haynes
A group prays in the street on Sunday near the site of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Family members on Saturday plan to lay to rest Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket earlier this month, with Vice President Kamala Harris expected to be in attendance.

Whitfield's visitation and funeral will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo, WBFO-TV in Buffalo reported.

Advertisement

The vice president's office said in a statement that Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to be in attendance.

"The vice president and second gentleman will also meet and offer condolences to the families of other victims," the statement read.

Whitfield, 86, was one of 10 people killed in the May 14 shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

Authorities said the shooting was racially motivated, citing a racist manifesto posted only by the accused gunman, Payton Gendron, 18. All 10 of the victims who died were Black. Of the three others injured, two were White and one was Black.

Whitfield's is the last funeral to take place for those killed in the shooting. Over the previous week, Geraldine Talley, 62, Andre Mackniel, 53, Margus Morrison, 52, Aaron Salter, 55, Pearl Young, 77, Roberta Drury, 32, Katherine Massey, 72, Heyward Patterson, 67, and Celestine Chaney, 65 were laid to rest.

Advertisement

Read More

Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game Retired Buffalo, N.Y., police officer laid to rest after being killed in mass shooting City of Buffalo, N.Y., holds moment of silence for mass shooting victims

Latest Headlines

Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation suspending tariffs on steel from Ukraine for one year amid the Russian invasion, but he did not amend tariffs on steel products.
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
May 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz spoke against gun control measures at a conference for the National Rifle Association held in Texas on Friday in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who was in the U.S. Army Reserves when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted after claiming he didn't know the building was where Congress meets.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he was "misled" about the police response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting days after praising the response of law enforcement.
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
May 27 (UPI) -- A Fairfax County, Va., jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after about six weeks of testimony and accusations of abuse from both.
U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
May 27 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States made gains this week, rebounding some from weeks of losses for the best week since November 2020.
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
On a November day in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy stood before the coffin of her late husband, lighting a torch at the head of the grave with the intention of the flame being an eternal symbol of John F. Kennedy's spirit.
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
May 27 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes on Friday tossed former President Donald Trump's suit seeking to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from investigating his businesses.
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas' top law enforcement officer said Friday that police made the "wrong decision" not to immediately breach the classroom where a gunman had barricaded himself and killed 21 people.
As recount begins, Oz claims he's presumptive Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
As recount begins, Oz claims he's presumptive Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee
May 27 (UPI) -- With Pennsylvania's recount of the GOP Senate primary vote just beginning Friday with no winner yet declared, Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted a video claiming that he is the "presumptive" Republican nominee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads
Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement