Buffalo, N.Y., to hold final funeral in grocery store shooting

A group prays in the street on Sunday near the site of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Family members on Saturday plan to lay to rest Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket earlier this month, with Vice President Kamala Harris expected to be in attendance. Whitfield's visitation and funeral will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo, WBFO-TV in Buffalo reported. Advertisement

The vice president's office said in a statement that Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to be in attendance.

"The vice president and second gentleman will also meet and offer condolences to the families of other victims," the statement read.

Whitfield, 86, was one of 10 people killed in the May 14 shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store.

Authorities said the shooting was racially motivated, citing a racist manifesto posted only by the accused gunman, Payton Gendron, 18. All 10 of the victims who died were Black. Of the three others injured, two were White and one was Black.

Whitfield's is the last funeral to take place for those killed in the shooting. Over the previous week, Geraldine Talley, 62, Andre Mackniel, 53, Margus Morrison, 52, Aaron Salter, 55, Pearl Young, 77, Roberta Drury, 32, Katherine Massey, 72, Heyward Patterson, 67, and Celestine Chaney, 65 were laid to rest.