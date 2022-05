Dr. Mehmet Oz asserted Friday that he's the "presumptive" GOP Senate nominee. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- With Pennsylvania's recount of the GOP senate primary vote just beginning Friday with no winner yet declared, Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted a video claiming that he is the "presumptive" Republican nominee. Oz would not be declared the primary winner until the recount determines he received the most votes. Just 910 votes separate Oz from opponent David McCormick. Advertisement

Pennsylvania counties must be complete the recount by June 7 and report results to the commonwealth by June 8.

In the video Oz said, "I am blessed to have earned the presumptive Republican nomination for the United States Senate."

It's time to unite. I want to hear your ideas and make this country's future as bright as it has ever been. With more freedom, less big government, and by empowering our people, America's light will shine brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/yWK5VhCk8P— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 27, 2022

McCormack has petitioned the state Supreme Court to order approximately 60 counties to count mail-in ballots that were missing handwritten dates on return envelopes.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party and the Republican National Committee oppose McCormack's court petition.

Oz said in the video, "I know we've gotta heal, We've gotta pull people together again. I want to make sure that happens. I'll work with anybody who has got good ideas and make the best solutions out of it."