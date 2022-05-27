Trending
U.S. News
May 27, 2022 / 2:19 AM

Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion

By Darryl Coote

May 27 (UPI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said at least four people died and two others were injured in a house explosion in Pottstown.

The Borough of Pottstown, located about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia, said in a statement that the explosion was reported to authorities at about 8:07 p.m. Thursday with firefighters, police and EMS deployed to the scene, finding "multiple victims needing medical care."

Two people whose conditions were unknown were transported to regional hospitals for treatment, the borough said, adding that officials have received information indicting there may be two people still unaccounted for.

"The fire department, EMS and police remain on scene along with several other outside agencies, including AFT, PSP Fire Marshal's Office and Red Cross."

The explosion destroyed at least one home and damaged several others in the 400 block of Hale Street, The Pottstown Mercury reported.

Stephen Rodriguez, the superintendent for the Pottstown School District, issued a statement to parents saying all classes for students and staff were canceled for Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families," he said. "When schools open again, our counselors and psychologists will be available to provide support."

This is a developing story.

