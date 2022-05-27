Trending
U.S. News
May 27, 2022

Justice Dept. decides against charging FBI agents who mishandled Larry Nassar probe

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols leave after testifying during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, in, September 15, 2021. On Thursday, the Justice Department decided against charging two FBI agents who failed to properly investigation allegations brought against Nassar. Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced it will not bring charges against two former FBI special agents who failed to properly investigate allegations that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused athletes under his care.

The decision was announced in a statement Thursday, eight months after the Justice Department said it would review an earlier decision not to bring charges against the two agents who've been accused of mishandling allegations that were brought against Nassar.

Nassar, 57, is currently serving 40 to 175 years behind bars after being convicted on seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in 2018.

During his time serving as a USA Gymnastics doctor and a doctor at Michigan State from the mid-1980s to about the mid-2010s, Nassar was accused by more than 100 women and girls of sexual abuse, including from top athletes Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, among others.

An inspector general investigation into the FBI's handling of the case that was published last July found the FBI failed to respond to allegations "with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them and violated multiple FBI policies."

The report said two FBI agents mishandled allegations of sexual abuse of athletes by Nassar.

According to report, court documents indicate that more than 70 young athletes were sexually abused by Nassar between July 2015, which was when USA Gymnastics first reported allegations about Nassar to the FBI, and September 2016, when the Los Angeles Field Office began to investigate Nassar.

Nassar was arrested November 2016.

In the statement Thursday, the Justice Department said it was adhering to its prior decision to not bring federal criminal charges against the former agents.

"This decision comes after multiple reviews and analyses of evidence gathered in the investigation of the former agents, and reflects the recommendation of experienced prosecutors," the department said. "This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflect approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents."

In September before Congress, Olympic gymnasts Biles, McKayala Maroney and Raisman and former national team member Maggie Nichols detailed for lawmakers how the system failed them.

"I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day," she said. "I blame Larry Nassar -- and I also blame an entire system that perpetrated his abuse."

This past winter saw more than 500 gymnasts who accused Nassar of sexual assault reach a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Olympic gymnasts testify in Senate on Larry Nassar case

U.S. Olympics gymnasts McKayla Maroney (L) and Aly Raisman attend a press conference Wednesday after testifying during a Senate judiciary committee hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

U.S. News // 2 hours ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said at least four people died and two others were injured in a house explosion in Pottstown.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention on Thursday night released a list naming hundreds of ministers and church employees who have been accused of sexual abuse over the last 20 years.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Amber Heard on Thursday testified that she has been "harassed" and "humiliated" since her ex-husband Johnny Depp's lawyers called her allegations of abuse against the actor a "hoax."
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors announced Thursday the forfeiture of a Maryland property they accuse former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh of having purchased with millions of dollars acquired through corruption.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 47-47 on Thursday, failing to pass a bill to create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement agencies.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Students at Oxford High School in Michigan, the site of a mass shooting that left four dead in November, staged a walkout Thursday following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- A group of shareholders have sued Twitter and Elon Musk, saying the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has sought to influence stock prices amid an attempt to buy the San Francisco-based company.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- The husband of one of the South Texas teachers killed in a school shooting this week died of a heart attack Thursday, family announced.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Nathan Carman, charged in an eight-count indictment for allegedly murdering his mother in 2016 so he could inherit millions of dollars, will face a hearing Friday to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 516 points on Thursday as markets were on track to break weeks-long losing streaks.
