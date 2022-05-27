Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 27, 2022 / 6:10 PM

Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case

By Danielle Haynes
1/4
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
Actor Johnny Depp leaves Fairfax County Courthouse during a break during his trial against actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A Fairfax County, Va., jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after about six weeks of testimony and accusations of abuse from both.

The seven-person panel began discussions after several hours of closing arguments, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 saying she was a survivor of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp as her abuser in the article, Depp argued it's clear she was referring to him after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him during their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after the latter's lawyer said her abuse allegations were false.

RELATED Amber Heard says she has been 'harassed, humiliated' amid defamation trial

In closing arguments Friday, Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, said Heard abused Depp and staged photos to make it seem as though the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically abused her.

"Today, on May 27, 2022 ... we ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies," Vasquez told the jury.

Advertisement

Benjamin Rottenborn, Heard's attorney, said Depp verbally, emotionally and physically abused the Aquaman star. He accused Depp's team of victim-blaming, NBC News reported.

RELATED Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony was 'horrible,' 'humiliating'

"The facts are absolutely overwhelming of abuse. One time, that's all you have to remember," Rottenborn said. "Mr. Depp simply cannot prove to you that he never once abused Amber. ... A ruling against Amber here sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more."

The jury failed to reach a verdict by end of business Friday and were dismissed for the weekend. They're due to resume deliberations Tuesday after the Monday Memorial Day holiday.

In 2020, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the parent company of The Sun newspaper after the tabloid called him a "wife-beater" in the headline.

RELATED Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer

Latest Headlines

U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stocks break losing streaks for best week since 2020
May 27 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States made gains this week, rebounding some from weeks of losses for the best week since November 2020.
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JFK's 'eternal flame' persists even amid inclement weather
On a November day in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy stood before the coffin of her late husband, lighting a torch at the head of the grave with the intention of the flame being an eternal symbol of John F. Kennedy's spirit.
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge tosses Trump suit trying to stop NY AG investigation
May 27 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes on Friday tossed former President Donald Trump's suit seeking to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from investigating his businesses.
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas' top law enforcement officer said Friday that police made the "wrong decision" not to immediately breach the classroom where a gunman had barricaded himself and killed 21 people.
As recount begins, Oz claims he's presumptive Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
As recount begins, Oz claims he's presumptive Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee
May 27 (UPI) -- With Pennsylvania's recount of the GOP Senate primary vote just beginning Friday with no winner yet declared, Dr. Mehmet Oz tweeted a video claiming that he is the "presumptive" Republican nominee.
Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that Russia President Vladimir Putin is not only trying to take over Ukraine, but also wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people.
Civil groups, workers urge Google to support racial equity audit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Civil groups, workers urge Google to support racial equity audit
May 27 (UPI) -- Civil groups and Google workers are pressing Google's parent company, Alphabet, to back a racial equity audit proposal.
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel cleared for parole
May 27 (UPI) -- Patricia Krenwinkel, a former follower of late convicted murderer Charles Manson, is up for release from a California prison after the state's parole board recommended on Thursday that she should go free.
Inflation slowed slightly in April but is still near 40-year high
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Inflation slowed slightly in April but is still near 40-year high
May 27 (UPI) -- Inflation slowed slightly in April in the United States but it is still near a 40-year high. Income, disposable income and consumer spending all rose in April despite the ongoing inflation.
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal gov't sides with California flight attendants in lawsuit vs. Virgin America
May 26 (UPI) -- California-based flight attendants are getting support from President Joe Biden's administration in a legal battle with Virgin America over meal and rest breaks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states
China, Russia veto U.S.-led push for North Korea sanctions
China, Russia veto U.S.-led push for North Korea sanctions
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of accused sex abusers
Husband of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher dies two days later
Husband of slain Uvalde, Texas, teacher dies two days later
Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion
Officials: 4 dead, 2 injured in Pottstown house explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement