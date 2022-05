President Joe Biden, shown in 2016 while vice president, speaks with sailors aboard the USS John C. Stennis. Photo by Andre T. Richard/U.S. Navy | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the U.S. Naval Academy's 2022 graduation class and commissioning ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. EDT. His appearance before 1,100 graduates will be at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Advertisement

It comes at a time when the United States is sending increased military aid to help Ukraine following Russia's invasion three months ago.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Appropriations Sub-committee that the 2023 defense budget includes funds to modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal, a 4.6% military personnel pay raise and nine more "battle-force ships."

Biden also will deliver the commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the Navy's commencement address a year ago. In that speech, she discussed pivotal moments in history that impacted America's "standing in the world."